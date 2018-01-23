Home > Communities > Student >

3 things you must get right when applying for 2018 UTME

2018 UTME is less than two month away and if you haven't register, you must ensure you get these three right in your registration.

2018 UTME to hold in March play

JAMB candidates at the exam centres during the previously held Unified Tertiary Matriculation Exams.

(Premium Times)
If you're seeking addmission,  you must by now be preparing for the forthcoming 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

If you aren't preparing for that, you aren't ready to gain admission and you know what that means. Right?

The UTME is less than two months away and we JAMB expects you to have registered for the exam that will qualify you to be considered for admission into the higher institution of your choice. 

However, if you haven't registered, you need to be very careful because there must be no error in whatever data you submit for the registration.

play

 

And to do a perfect registration, here are three things you must take cognizance of when you are registering.

1. The Course you want to study

Before you go to the CBT centre around you, you must have made up your mind on the course you want to study. Don't choose a course because your tutorial friends choose it, choose the course you wish to study and be firm in your decision.

ALSO READ: JAMB plans to deploy malpractice devices for 2018 UTME

2. The subject combination for your course

Once you decide on your course of study, you must also know the subject combinations for that course.

play

 

For instance, if you Choose Mass Communication, your course combination will likely include English, Government, and Literature in English plus one other social science subject. You need to know these combinations before going ahead to register.

3. Be very sure of your email address

Your email is one of the requirements for UTME registration. If you have two emails address, make up your mind on the one to use. And if you have just one, make sure you register the correct address because JAMB will be sending you messages before you write the exam.

