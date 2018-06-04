Home > Communities > Religion >

What Christians need to know before praying by St. Francis

For Christians Here is what you need to know before praying

St. Francis de Sales offers four methods to be used to enhance your spiritual life.

  • Published:
What Christians need to know before praying by St. Francis play

What Christians need to know before praying by St. Francis

(guideposts)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Christians, here is what you need to know before praying.

In his book titled, Introduction to the Devout Life, St. Francis de Sales shares great, practical tips for enhancing your spiritual life.

Here, the 17th-century saint and skilled writer offers four things people need to know before praying.

What you need to know before praying

"In order to place yourself in the Presence of God," he suggests, "first, a lively earnest realization that His Presence is universal; that is to say, that He is everywhere, and in all, and that there is no place, nothing in the world, devoid of His Most Holy Presence, so that, even as birds on the wing meet the air continually, we, let us go where we will meet with that Presence always and everywhere."

St. Francis De Sales on prayer play

St. Francis De Sales on prayer

(quotefancy)

 

ALSO READ: Here is how to pray effectively

Secondly, the Catholic saint recommends calling "to mind that God is not only present in the place where you are, but that He is very especially present in your heart and mind, which He kindles and inspires with His Holy Presence, abiding there as Heart of your heart, Spirit of your spirit."

This is followed by dwelling "upon the thought of our Lord, Who in His Ascended Humanity looks down upon all men, but most particularly on all Christians, because they are His children; above all, on those who pray, over whose doings He keeps watch. Nor is this any mere imagination, it is very true, and although we see Him not, He is looking down upon us."

According to St. Francis, the last step is "simply to exercise your ordinary imagination, picturing the Savior to yourself in His Sacred Humanity as if He were beside you just as we are wont to think of our friends, and fancy that we see or hear them at our side."

"Make use of one or other of these methods for placing yourself in the Presence of God before you begin to pray; - do not try to use them all at once, but take one at a time, and that briefly and simply," he concludes.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is a Religion Reporter at Pulse. A graduate with a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Her interests are God, religions, writing, music, books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemesit.udodiong@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @inemudodiong

Top 3

1 Kirk Franklin Gospel singer attacks pastor for demanding $54m to buy 4th...bullet
2 Homosexuality Anglican Church votes in favor of same-sex marriagebullet
3 Church of Satan 7 things you should know about this denominationbullet

Religion

Nathaniel Bassey reveals date for 2018 Hallelujah Challenge!
2018 Hallelujah Challenge Nathaniel Bassey's online praise and worship session is back!
Muslims performing I'tikaf in a mosque
Ramadan Day 19 10 ways to maximise your I'tikaf
People observing I'tikaf in the mosque
Ramadan Day 18 Are you ready for I'tikaf?
Muslim women's full-face veil and garment banned in Denmark
Burqa/Niqab Ban Muslim women's full-face veil and garment banned in Denmark