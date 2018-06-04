What Christians need to know before praying by St. Francis

news

Christians, here is what you need to know before praying.

In his book titled, Introduction to the Devout Life, St. Francis de Sales shares great, practical tips for enhancing your spiritual life.

Here, the 17th-century saint and skilled writer offers four things people need to know before praying.

What you need to know before praying

"In order to place yourself in the Presence of God," he suggests, "first, a lively earnest realization that His Presence is universal; that is to say, that He is everywhere, and in all, and that there is no place, nothing in the world, devoid of His Most Holy Presence, so that, even as birds on the wing meet the air continually, we, let us go where we will meet with that Presence always and everywhere."

Secondly, the Catholic saint recommends calling "to mind that God is not only present in the place where you are, but that He is very especially present in your heart and mind, which He kindles and inspires with His Holy Presence, abiding there as Heart of your heart, Spirit of your spirit."

This is followed by dwelling "upon the thought of our Lord, Who in His Ascended Humanity looks down upon all men, but most particularly on all Christians, because they are His children; above all, on those who pray, over whose doings He keeps watch. Nor is this any mere imagination, it is very true, and although we see Him not, He is looking down upon us."

According to St. Francis, the last step is "simply to exercise your ordinary imagination, picturing the Savior to yourself in His Sacred Humanity as if He were beside you just as we are wont to think of our friends, and fancy that we see or hear them at our side."

"Make use of one or other of these methods for placing yourself in the Presence of God before you begin to pray; - do not try to use them all at once, but take one at a time, and that briefly and simply," he concludes.