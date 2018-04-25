Home > Communities > Religion >

Spirituality Tips For Christians: 5 easy ways to pray more

Spirituality 5 easy ways to pray more

1 Chronicles 16:11 — “Look to the LORD and his strength; seek his face always.”

The Bible tells us on many occasions to pray. One instance is Ephesians 6:18 which says, “praying at all times in the Spirit, with all prayer and supplication. To that end keep alert with all perseverance, making supplication for all the saints.”

Knowing this, the question becomes -how do I pray more? How do I find time in my busy schedule to make time to talk to God? Thankfully, Pulse Religion has answers.

Here are five easy ways to pray more:

(1) Pray every time — 

When you think of prayer as a conversation with God, it becomes a lot easier to incorporate it into your day. This means you don't need a ceremony, you just call on God while cooking, waiting for an appointment, basically, it's finding ways to make time for God in spite of what is going on in your life.

(2) Set a time and be disciplined about it

Luke 5:16 tells us that “He (Jesus) would often slip away to the wilderness to pray.” This means it is not enough to say a few words of prayer whenever you can. Sometimes, you have to be deliberate about making time for God. You do this by setting a date or time and stick to it.

(3) Find a prayer buddy — 

Sometimes we need people to hold us accountable which is why you should have a prayer buddy. A person to pray with, for and who reminds you to pray.

ALSO READ: How to be closer to God in 2018

(4) Make a prayer space — 

Anyone who has seen the movie 'War Room' knows the importance of having a quiet place to seek God’s face. We recommend making a space in your house that is away from distractions and gives you the quiet you need to connect with your Heavenly Father. Check out the video below to see what we are talking about.

(5) Have a prayer watch — 

What this means is that you can have alarms that remind you to take some time from your busy day to say some words to God. For instance, you can start by 7 am, take 4 hours, then pray again by 11 am, take another 4 hours break, then again by 3 pm. All you need is a reminder on your phone to break the busyness of your day.

Last Words:

Prayer, the ability to reach out to God and hear from Him, is one of the greatest gifts we have. It's even better because we know He wants to hear from us, His children.

1 John 5:14 — “This is the confidence we have in approaching God: that if we ask anything according to his will, he hears us.”

Knowing this, why wouldn't you want to pray more?

