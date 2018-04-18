Exorcism: See new way Catholic priests are casting out demons

news

Things have changed when it comes to the exorcism in the Catholic church as priests are now casting out demons in a totally new way.

Apparently, demons are now removed by priests over the phones, according to Christian Today.

This shocking news was revealed during a Vatican conference on exorcism that held on Monday, April 16, 2018.

Speaking to over 200 aspiring exorcists gathered in Rome, Professor Giuseppe Ferrari said, “Priests pray with people on the phone to calm them down, but if you are not there you cannot control the physical aspects.

“Some exorcists say it is effective. Whether it is orthodox or correct, I couldn’t say,” he added.

He teaches the ‘Course on Exorcism and the Prayer of Liberation’ at the Vatican-approved Pontifical Regina Apostolorum University in Rome.

The priest was backed by Cardinal Ernest Simoni, an Albanian Catholic leader, who said carrying out exorcisms on the phone is “possible thanks to Jesus.”

More people want exorcism nowadays

The removal of demons has reached its highest peak as more people are now demanding exorcisms.

“The number of exorcisms has definitely increased over the years, as the requests to carry out exorcisms has increased,” Professor Ferrari noted.

“Demand is growing, absolutely,” Father Anthony Barratt, a British priest based in Albany, New York, also said.

“I think it is partly due to the internet, which makes it (satanism) so accessible. Films and television programmes are also a factor. There’s a fascination,” he added.

Reportedly, the number of people requesting exorcisms has tripled to 500,000 in Italy over the last 10 years.

This is why the Vatican is insisting that every Catholic diocese in the world should have a trained exorcist.

“We need to confront the reality of something that has always been present in the life of the Church. The Devil roars around us like a lion. The father of lies is more and more sought after. Digital technology is invigorating him and leading people astray. The phenomenon is very, very widespread,” Father Jose Enrique Oyarzun, a professor of theology and philosophy adds.