Selena Gomez loves God and she is not afraid to say it

Selena Gomez is a child of God and she wants everyone to know how it all happened.

She recently opened up on her faith as she shared her beautiful testimony at a Hillsong Church conference.

The 25-year-old pop singer and actress revealed how she came to the realization that God is all she needs, not fame.

In her words, “You will feel like the loud screams from thousands of people while you are onstage will be the thing that saves you, but it isn’t.

“I was depressed, anxious. I started to have panic attacks right before getting on-stage, or right after leaving the stage.”

How Selena Gomez became a child of God

Despite this realization, she says God was not real to her until her 23rd birthday.

According to her, this was done through the Holy Spirit who told her: “Selena, you are enough! Not because you’ve tried hard, not because you have loved hard or put on your best face. Not because you have been given a large platform and not because others tell you ‘you are enough.’

“You are enough because you are a child of God who has been pursued from the very beginning. You are enough because His grace has saved you and covered you. And every good thing you do will flow from this truth. What you give to others will always be an overflow of what He has given to you. Selena you don’t have to try so hard. You can rest.”

After this revelation, Gomez now boldly calls herself “a child of God.” Now, she can be regularly seen at Hillsong Church services.

This is the same church where her love interest Justin Bieber also frequently attends.

Meanwhile, the popstar is also in the news. Bieber recently shared a picture of himself reading the Bible on Instagram.

This post garnered over 6 million likes.

Both Gomez and Bieber have become regular attendees of this Hillsong church.