Home > Communities > Religion >

Selena Gomez loves God and she is not afraid to say it

Selena Gomez How popular singer became a child of God

Gomez is proclaiming her love for God to the entire world.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Selena Gomez is a child of God and she wants everyone to know how it all happened.

She recently opened up on her faith as she shared her beautiful testimony at a Hillsong Church conference.

The 25-year-old pop singer and actress revealed how she came to the realization that God is all she needs, not fame.

In her words, “You will feel like the loud screams from thousands of people while you are onstage will be the thing that saves you, but it isn’t.

“I was depressed, anxious. I started to have panic attacks right before getting on-stage, or right after leaving the stage.”

Selena Gomez now knows that God is all she needs, not fame play

Selena Gomez now knows that God is all she needs, not fame

(worldreligionnews)

ALSO READ: How Hillsong has become the celebrity church of choice

How Selena Gomez became a child of God

Despite this realization, she says God was not real to her until her 23rd birthday.

According to her, this was done through the Holy Spirit who told her: “Selena, you are enough! Not because you’ve tried hard, not because you have loved hard or put on your best face. Not because you have been given a large platform and not because others tell you ‘you are enough.’

“You are enough because you are a child of God who has been pursued from the very beginning. You are enough because His grace has saved you and covered you. And every good thing you do will flow from this truth. What you give to others will always be an overflow of what He has given to you. Selena you don’t have to try so hard. You can rest.”

After this revelation, Gomez now boldly calls herself “a child of God.” Now, she can be regularly seen at Hillsong Church services.

Selena Gomez walking to Hillsong church in New York, where seats are reserved for celebrities. In Pastor Carl's words, “People say we cater to celebrities. And I say: ‘Yes we do.’ Celebrities deserve a relationship with God. Celebrities deserve a place to pray.” play

Selena Gomez walking to Hillsong church in New York, where seats are reserved for celebrities. In Pastor Carl's words, “People say we cater to celebrities. And I say: ‘Yes we do.’ Celebrities deserve a relationship with God. Celebrities deserve a place to pray.”

(mirror)

 

This is the same church where her love interest Justin Bieber also frequently attends.

Meanwhile, the popstar is also in the news. Bieber recently shared a picture of himself reading the Bible on Instagram.

Wowzers

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

 

This post garnered over 6 million likes.

Both Gomez and Bieber have become regular attendees of this Hillsong church.

Justin Bieber's Hillsong church has a hipster, cool vibe play

Justin Bieber's Hillsong church has a hipster, cool vibe

(hillsong)

 

It is also home to other celebrities like actor Chris Pratt, Kourtney Kardashian, her sisters, models and singers.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is an Associate Content Writer at Pulse. A graduate with a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Her interests are God, religions, writing, music, books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemesit.udodiong@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @inemudodiong

Top 3

1 First Fruit We spoke to a Nigerian pastor about controversial Church...bullet
2 Back from Hell 3 people who died but came back to lifebullet
3 2018 Prophecies Prophet T.B Joshua and Pastor Chris Oyakhilome...bullet

Related Articles

Hillsong Church 5 things you should know about Justin Bieber’s place of worship
He Is A God Belieber: Justin Beiber Attends Bible Class With Selena Gomez…Again
Justin Bieber Singer’s pastor refuses to condemn abortion
Selena Gomez Star angers Muslims by flashing ankle inside mosque
Adesua Wellington 20 special things Nollywood actress has learnt from God
Paul Adefarasin 7 famous people who have been spotted at Pastor’s House on the Rock
Pulse List 5 beautiful women who are married to your favourite pastors
Tattoos Does the Bible permit Christians to mark their bodies?
Covenant Christian Centre 3 amazing things we love about this unique church

Religion

UK newspaper criticises Matthew Ashimolowo’s lavish lifestyle
Matthew Ashimolowo UK newspaper criticises Nigerian pastor’s lavish lifestyle
Daddy Freeze condemns prosperity teachings, offers perfect solution
Daddy Freeze: OAP offers perfect solution to prosperity teachings
RCCG: In 2018, Pastor Adeboye’s church is fasting for 80 days
RCCG This year, Pastor Adeboye’s church is fasting for 80 whole days
Wife Material: Is church the perfect place to find a spouse?
Wife Material Is the church the perfect place to find a spouse?