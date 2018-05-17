Ramadan 2018 Day 1: Reflect and reconnect with Allah

news

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar in which Muslims fast to commemorate one of the five pillars of Islam.

Contrary to the basic notion of Ramadan by non-Muslims, Ramadan is way beyond depriving oneself of food, drinks and sexual pleasures until sunset; it is more of reconnecting oneself with God. It is a moment to seek a personal relationship with God.

It is a moment to fast against any form of impure thoughts and impulses such as, anger, pride, envy, malice etc. and replace with joy. It is a month of reflections, reflecting on who you are, instilling self-control and boosting your personal relationship with God.

The sins of those who fast during Ramadan with sincere faith will be forgiven as the gates of hell will be closed and the devils would be chained.

The heaven gates are opened, make use of this opportunity, redeem yourself from sins.

In this holy month of Ramadan, speak kind words to all, give alms to the poor, seek help through steadfastness and prayer.

Below are the five important tips for reconnecting with Allah during Ramadan

1. Pray without ceasing

“You shall observe the Contact Prayers (Salat) and give the obligatory charity (Zakat), and bow down with those who bow down.” (Qur’an 2: 43)

2. Have faith in Allah

"When My servants ask thee concerning Me, I am indeed close (to them): I listen to the prayer of every suppliant when he calleth on Me: Let them also, with a will, Listen to My call, and believe in Me: That they may walk in the right way. (The Noble Quran, 2:186)"

3. Be disciplined

"It is not your wealth nor your sons, that will bring you nearer to Us in degree: but only those who believe and work righteousness - these are the ones for whom there is a multiplied Reward for their deeds, while secure they (reside) in the dwellings on high! (The Noble Quran, 34:37)"

4. Give alms to the poor

“And remember We took a covenant from the Children of Israel (to this effect): Worship none but Allah; treat with kindness your parents and kindred, and orphans and those in need; speak fair to the people; be steadfast in prayer; and practise regular charity.

Then did ye turn back, except a few among you, and ye backslide (even now) ( Qur’an 2:83)”

5. Walk in the part of righteousness

"Verily this Quran doth guide to that which is most right (or stable), and giveth the Glad Tidings to the Believers who work deeds of righteousness, that they shall have a magnificent reward; (The Noble Quran, 17:9)"

Remember, whatever you spend on charity and devotion, Allah knows it all!

30 days of Ramadan will feature 30 articles to aid Muslims throughout the holy month of Ramadan.

