Prophet TB Joshua shares truth about poverty in Nigeria

Prophet T.B Joshua has shared the truth on the poverty in Nigeria and around the world .

According to the leader of The Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), poverty is not caused by not money or resources, but the absence of compassion and love instead.

The cleric added that poverty is what we get when we refuse to circulate money or help others.

T.B Joshua shares his thoughts on poverty

In his words, “We keep our possessions and save our money. We say there is not money but money is everywhere. The cause of poverty is because our money is not being circulated​.

“You are rich but you are still complaining — as if you have nothing. You have the money yet unanswered questions in your life. You are a president but anytime you are in private, you cry for what you do not have."

“Possessions do not bless when we keep them. Money does not bless when we keep them in the safe but giving them to help the poor, needy, refugees and others can.

”We use the money to get what we need but when we keep it, it becomes dormant as if we do not have.”

Daily Post reports that he made this known while delivering a sermon during the annual SCOAN Christmas Carol Service.

Why we should listen to T.B Joshua

Prophet T.B Joshua is not just the founder and senior pastor of SCOAN, he is also a well-respected man in Nigeria and other parts of the world.

When he speaks, people listen especially when he makes prophecies because they usually come to pass .