Home > Communities > Religion >

Prophet TB Joshua shares truth about poverty in Nigeria

Prophet TB Joshua SCOAN leader shares truth about poverty in Nigeria

During a recent sermon in his church, the popular prophet revealed the cause of poverty.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Prophet TB Joshua shares truth about poverty in Nigeria play

Prophet TB Joshua shares truth about poverty in Nigeria

(dailypost)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Prophet T.B Joshua has shared the truth on the poverty in Nigeria and around the world.

According to the leader of The Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), poverty is not caused by not money or resources, but the absence of compassion and love instead.

The cleric added that poverty is what we get when we refuse to circulate money or help others.

Prophet TB Joshua shares truth about poverty in Nigeria play

Prophet TB Joshua shares truth about poverty in Nigeria

(borgenmagazine)

 

T.B Joshua shares his thoughts on poverty

In his words, “We keep our possessions and save our money. We say there is not money but money is everywhere. The cause of poverty is because our money is not being circulated​.

“You are rich but you are still complaining — as if you have nothing. You have the money yet unanswered questions in your life. You are a president but anytime you are in private, you cry for what you do not have."

Prophet TB Joshua shares truth about poverty in Nigeria play

Prophet TB Joshua shares truth about poverty in Nigeria

(thewillnigeria)

 

“Possessions do not bless when we keep them. Money does not bless when we keep them in the safe but giving them to help the poor, needy, refugees and others can.

”We use the money to get what we need but when we keep it, it becomes dormant as if we do not have.”

Prophet TB Joshua shares truth about poverty in Nigeria play

Poverty in Nigeria

(bbc)

 

Daily Post reports that he made this known while delivering a sermon during the annual SCOAN Christmas Carol Service.

ALSO READ: 7 major reasons to help the poor and needy during Christmas

Why we should listen to T.B Joshua

Prophet T.B Joshua is not just the founder and senior pastor of SCOAN, he is also a well-respected man in Nigeria and other parts of the world.

Prophet TB Joshua shares truth about poverty in Nigeria play

Prophet T.B Joshua holds a lot of influence

(Press)

 

When he speaks, people listen especially when he makes prophecies because they usually come to pass.

This has made him one of Pulse’s most influential religious leaders of 2017.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is an Associate Content Writer at Pulse. A graduate with a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Her interests are God, religions, writing, music, books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemesit.udodiong@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @inemudodiong

Top 3

1 Pulse List 5 churches that don't celebrate Christmas and whybullet
2 Christmas What is this season without the birth of Jesus Christ?bullet
3 Shepherd Bushiri Pastor gifts 6yr old daughter a Maserati Levante...bullet

Related Articles

T.B Joshua All the times prophet has met with African leaders
T.B Joshua What Prophet is doing in Ondo state is quite inspiring
Pulse List 5 beautiful women who are married to your favourite pastors
T.B Joshua Pastor Mnguni is back to his old ways despite visit to Prophet’s church
Throwback Thursday When T.B Joshua predicted Clinton would win over Trump in U.S election
Prophet T.B Joshua SCOAN leader predicts Robert Mugabe’s kidnap & death?
Throwback Thursday When Prophet T.B Joshua and Iginla prophesied Mugabe’s downfall
Pulse List 2017 7 controversial religious moments of the year
Pulse List 2017 Most influential religious leaders of 2017
Pulse List 2017 5 prophecies of 2017 that happened

Religion

9 cool ways people are celebrating Christmas around the world!
Christmas Pictures: 9 ways people are celebrating the holiday around the world
Pastor E.A Adeboye The new year will bring favour - Daddy GO
A muslim and a Mosque
In Australia Muslim attacked for not addressing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict
John Legend makes history by acting as Jesus Christ
Jesus Christ John Legend makes history by acting as the Son of God