Prayer 101: Here is when every Christian should pray

Prayer is a wonderful gift and privilege , one that should be used as much as possible especially in the following occasions. Pulse Religion offers you two important occasions when every Christian should definitely pray .

They are:

In the face of temptations

It can be easy to rely on our own strength when in the face of temptations. We hype ourselves up, hoping that we will manage to escape it.

As Christians, we have a better alternative, we can turn to the one who promises to give us the much-needed strength for those moments of weakness.

2 Corinthians 12:9: "But He said to me, "My grace is sufficient for you, for My power is perfected in weakness." Therefore I will boast all the more gladly in my weaknesses, so that the power of Christ may rest on me."

When faced with doubt

Doubt is a faith killer. Once you let it, accompanied by worry, come in, your faith in God is threatened. This is why it is so important to recognize it and immediately turn to God to help you overcome it.

Mark 9:24 - "Immediately the boy's father cried out, "I do believe; help my unbelief!"

Beyond the aforementioned times, we should really pray daily, without ceasing. See 1 Thessalonians 5:16–18.

Why is prayer so important?

There is a reason why people saying a prayerless Christian is a dead one. This is because a Christian life without constant prayer is not worth being called that.

Prayer is so important and necessary because it is a great avenue to invite God into your life, into whatever situation you are facing.

In the Garden of Gethsemane, Jesus is seen praying. Just before his arrest, he finds a quiet place and calls on God to take this cup away from Him.

He later submits to God's will saying, "Father, if you are willing, take this cup from me; yet not my will, but yours be done."

While the cup is not taken away, the Bible records that "an angel from heaven appeared to him and strengthened him." ( Luke 22:41–43)

This is literally what happens when we pray. We might not get what we want but we can always rely on the fact that we just invited God to help us and that we are never alone as he always answers when we call.