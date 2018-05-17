Pastor Sam Adeyemi's latest message is perfect for everyone

news

Listen up Christians, Samuel Adeyemi 's latest message is perfect for you.

The Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre tackles marriage, offering great advice on maintaining successful relationships in his recent tweets.

On May 15, 2018, he addresses a major requirement. He writes:

This is followed by another tweet on the same day about submission.

According to the popular cleric, "Some men say they can love their wives if their wives submit to them. The wives say they can submit if the husbands love them. Let's change the approach. You love, not because of the other's actions but because of God. After all, you didn't submit before God loved you."

Pastor Adeyemi continues teaching on marriage on May 17th writing, "We need to check our capacity for love. Is it low, average or high? I believe that the Christian has the opportunity to be a high capacity loving person; that is the standard set by scripture and the opportunity and resources to do it are there. #loveandmarriage #love #marriage"

ALSO READ: Everything you need to know about Daystar's Pastor Sam Adeyemi

Why should anyone listen to Pastor Adeyemi?

The Daystar senior pastor could be described as the perfect person to talk about marriage.

Why? Well, he and his wife, Pastor Nike Adeyemi, are the definition of relationship goals. These two just celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary on May 1, 2018.

Over time, Pastor Sam and his wife have proven that God is a fundamental part of a successful marriage .

If this is not enough reason to take marriage advice from him, I don't know what is.