Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Communities > Religion >

Pastor Poju Oyemade says Nigeria needs both prayers & actions

Pastor Poju Oyemade Popular Man of God says Nigeria needs not just prayers, but actions too

His tweets after the Plateau killings and tanker fire disaster on Otedola Bridge ignited a serious debate.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Pastor Poju Oyemade says Nigeria needs both prayers & actions play Pastor Poju Oyemade says Nigeria needs both prayers & actions (thebreakingtimes)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In the aftermath of the recent tragedies in Lagos, Plateau and Nigeria in general, Pastor Poju Oyemade has offered a solution - prayers backed by actions.

The senior pastor of Covenant Christian Centre shared his thoughts via Twitter triggering debates on politics and religion from Thursday, June 28, 2018.

According to the popular Man of God, who is also the convener of The Platform Nigeria, Nigeria needs both prayers and actions in order to put an end to the crisis.

According to the church's website, "Pastor Poju is a teacher of the Word." play

According to the church's website, "Pastor Poju is a teacher of the Word."

(insightsforliving)

 

He tweeted: "If we keep resorting to religious explanations for our practical problems we will not progress as a nation. The main purpose of prayer is to hear from God. He gives you instructions on what to do. It's our doing something that changes things. Prayer by itself won't, action does."

This caused a major argument as many wondered why a pastor would say something like this. This tweet received reactions like these:

ALSO READ: Pastor Adeboye, Pastor Paul Adefarasin react harshly to Plateau killings

Pastor Oyemade responded to the comments in a series of tweets on June 30, 2018. He wrote:

 

He later put up an article on Facebook explaining how prayer really works.

Postby

 

This article was accompanied by more tweets. Pastor Oyemade wrote:

 

Today, July 3, 2018, he concluded with this tweet:

Fast Facts on Pastor Oyemade

He is the Senior Pastor of Covenant Christian Centre in Lagos, founded in March 30, 1994.

Pastor Poju's church play

Pastor Poju's church

(twitter/CovenantCCentre)

 

The pastor is also the convenor of the Platform Nigeria, and host of summits like the Annual Conference “WAFBEC” and Financial and Business Seminars.

The Man of God is married to Mrs. Toyin Oyemade. The two just celebrated their second wedding anniversary.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is a Religion Reporter at Pulse. A graduate with a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Her interests are God, religions, writing, music, books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemesit.udodiong@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @inemudodiong

Top 3

1 Pastor Kumuyi Deeper life founder to remove some of his doctrinesbullet
2 Biblical Tips 3 important financial lessons all Christians can learn...bullet
3 In Israel Archaeologists find proof of biblical King David’s existencebullet

Related Articles

Pastor Poju Oyemade ‘There are plans to secularize the church’ — Man of God says
Pastor Adeboye, Bishop Oyedepo Popular preachers react to Plateau killings
Covenant Christian Centre 3 amazing things we love about this unique church
Covenant Christian Center How this church made me believe in modern Christianity
'Poju Oyemade The Platform convener says program is not sponsored by politicians
Poju Oyemade Meet popular Pastor's wife-to-be [PHOTOS]
Wedding Bells Pastor Oyemade Set To Tie The Knot Soon
Pastor Poju Oyemade Tweet of the day
RCCG Worldwide Tweet of the day
Mother’s Day 10 of our favorite Mummy G.Os

Religion

Plateau Killings: Pastor Adeboye, Adefarasin, Oyedepo react
Plateau Killings Pastor Adeboye, Pastor Paul Adefarasin react harshly
Watch Prophet T.B Joshua reveal latest vision for Nigeria
Prophet T.B Joshua Watch SCOAN founder reveal latest vision for Nigeria [VIDEO]
God's Love: 10 great Bible verses to study this new week
God's Love 10 great Bible verses to study this new week
Church of Satan is 51 year old
Church of Satan 7 things you should know about this denomination