Pastor Poju Oyemade says Nigeria needs both prayers & actions

In the aftermath of the recent tragedies in Lagos, Plateau and Nigeria in general , Pastor Poju Oyemade has offered a solution - prayers backed by actions.

The senior pastor of Covenant Christian Centre shared his thoughts via Twitter triggering debates on politics and religion from Thursday, June 28, 2018.

According to the popular Man of God, who is also the convener of The Platform Nigeria, Nigeria needs both prayers and actions in order to put an end to the crisis.

He tweeted: "If we keep resorting to religious explanations for our practical problems we will not progress as a nation. The main purpose of prayer is to hear from God. He gives you instructions on what to do. It's our doing something that changes things. Prayer by itself won't, action does."

This caused a major argument as many wondered why a pastor would say something like this. This tweet received reactions like these:

Pastor Oyemade responded to the comments in a series of tweets on June 30, 2018. He wrote:

He later put up an article on Facebook explaining how prayer really works.

This article was accompanied by more tweets. Pastor Oyemade wrote:

Today, July 3, 2018, he concluded with this tweet:

Fast Facts on Pastor Oyemade

He is the Senior Pastor of Covenant Christian Centre in Lagos, founded in March 30, 1994.

The pastor is also the convenor of the Platform Nigeria, and host of summits like the Annual Conference “WAFBEC” and Financial and Business Seminars.