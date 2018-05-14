Home > Communities > Religion >

Pastor Adeboye claps back at critics after tithe controversy

Tithing Pastor Adeboye has a message for his critics

The RCCG leader has responded to critics and revealed what will happen to anyone that attacks him.

Pastor Adeboye claps back at critics after tithe controversy play

Pastor Adeboye shocks social media by saying tithing is key to heaven

Pastor Enoch Adeboye has a message for his critics following tithing controversy.

Recently, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) faced a major backlash for saying that tithing is the key to heaven.

 

He finally addressed the critics while speaking on Saturday, May 12, 2018, at the church's Northern Regional Camp in Jos, Plateau State, Daily Post reports.

According to the popular cleric, anyone that attacks is indirectly attacking members of RCCG worldwide and Christians, by extension.

Pastor Adeboye talks about his critics

In his words, "You are aware that some people spend their time attacking me, particularly on the internet. Those attacking me are actually attacking you, but be rest assured, they would soon be sent out of this country.

"The Bible said, when you strike a Shepherd, the sheep shall scatter."

Pastor Adeboye, who is fondly known as Daddy G.O also referred to Matthew 23:23, which says, "Woe to you, teachers of the law and Pharisees, you hypocrites! You give a tenth of your spices - mint, dill, and cumin. But you have neglected the more important matters of the law - justice, mercy, and faithfulness. You should have practiced the latter, without neglecting the former."

Then he said, "They say Pastor Adeboye only talks about tithes, is it only what I preach? Don't I talk about holiness, healing, prosperity, salvation? Don't let anybody deceive you because if you meet Jesus on the Last Day, you don't say I stopped paying tithes because somebody said it is wrong."

ALSO READ: ‘Do not attract God’s curse to yourself, please pay your tithe’ — Pastor Adeboye

Daddy Freeze reacts

The controversial OAP and leader of the free the sheeple movement has reacted to Pastor Adeboye's response to critics.

On Twitter, he shared a post of the RRCG G.O's reaction writing:

 

Between Pastor Adeboye and Daddy Freeze

The popular cleric got into a lot of trouble when he implied that that non-tithers will not make heaven.

On April 12, 2018, a clip of the RCCG G.O  surfaced on the Internet. In it, he is seen telling his pastors to "make it clear to them. Anyone who is not paying his tithe is not going to Heaven. Full stop."

This received reactions from social media, a RCCG member who called him a fraud and Freeze who shared five reasons why Pastor Adeboye won't make Heaven.

