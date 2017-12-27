New Year Resolutions: 5 things Christians should do in 2018

Home > Communities > Religion >

Let's consider adding these five goals to our New Year resolutions.

It is the end of the year, a time where people begin to set their resolutions for 2018.

Here are five important things Christians should consider doing in the new year.

Read the Bible daily

The scriptures tell us to read God's Word because it is the only way we can renew our minds and align our purpose to His will for us. This is why we need to ensure that we read the Bible on a daily basis.

Another reason to read it is because it is the only way we can have Godly lifestyles as Pastor Darren Barkman rightfully points out.

In his words, “To really be able to call yourself one, there are regulations, there are policies and procedures that go along with it. And that’s all in the Bible, so it’s important to know it."

“But it’s deepening what you really believe and having the foundation for what you believe and knowing why you believe it, which is really important.

“A lot of the New Testament was written to a church in a culture that was very resistant to what Jesus taught and to the church as it was growing. There’s nothing new 2,000 years later. We find ourselves in the same place, so it’s important for the church to listen to what the writers of the Scriptures were saying then.”

Dedicate some minutes to meaningful prayer

Prayer is one way to communicate with our Heavenly Father, to seek His will and to thank Him for everything. In 2018, we should try our best to do more of that.

Pray more next year

Going to church regularly

It should go without saying that we need to go to church regularly next year, especially for those that were not as consistent this year.

Do more charity

Next year, let's help more people because this is one major way of showing others the God in us.

Drop bad habits

There are so many things that we do that we know we should not be doing. In 2018, lets do our best to let go of these things, particularly those that prevent us from living right.

Living the Christian life is not about an automatic thing. It is a long-term process. Adopting these resolutions will take us one step closer to accomplishing our spiritual goals in 2018.

Let us not be discouraged as we “press toward the mark for the prize of the high calling in Christ Jesus.” (See Philippians 3:14)

