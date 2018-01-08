Home > Communities > Religion >

New Year: MURIC criticizes FG for recognizing Christian holiday

New Year Muslim group criticizes FG for recognizing Christian holiday

The group wants the Federal Government to also recognize the Islamic New Year.

New Year: MURIC criticizes FG for recognizing public holiday

MURIC President, Professor Ishaq Akintola says the government needs to acknowledge the Islamic New Year

(dailypost)
The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) is not happy with the Federal Government for recognizing New Year’s day.

According to the MURIC director, Ishaq Akintola, the group is also calling on the government to acknowledge the Islamic New Year.

He made this known in a public statement, where the New Year’s Day was called a “recognition of the false god of Rome”.

It read: “As usual and since colonial days into Nigeria’s post-independence period, the Federal Government declared, January 1, 2018, as a public holiday.

“The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) observes that January 1, 2018, holidays fully consolidated the two-day Christmas holiday and enabled Nigerian Christians to kick off the 2018 Christo-Western Gregorian calendar.

“However, conscious Nigerian Muslims, particular stakeholders in the welfare of Muslims as well as the growth and development of Islam in Nigeria, approached today’s holiday with mixed feelings.

“Our feeling of marginalization arises from the reality of the Nigerian situation which has conditioned Muslims in the country for religious segregation and subjected them to spiritual apartheid.

“Here we are, enjoying January 1, 2018, holiday which was declared by the Federal Government (FG) of Nigeria in recognition of the Christo-Western Gregorian calendar.

“But the same FG which recognizes this Christian calendar is yet to declare 1st Muharram a public holiday in recognition of the Islamic calendar despite several petitions and appeals to it dating back to the 60s. Surprisingly, some people still complain that Nigeria is Islamised!"

“Why is FG granting holiday for a false god of Rome and denying same for Allah the Creator of all things (Qur’an 2:29), the Judge of all Judges (95:8), Master of all masters (51:58) and the King of Kings (3:26).

“Research reveals that January 1, 2018, is in honor of Janus, the Roman god of gates whom the Romans believed protected them from invasions. This is an incontrovertible fact. Why should FG force us to idolize the false god of Rome?

“MURIC charges FG to drop its colonial garb and to don a truly nationalistic identity. For Nigerian Muslims to feel a sense of belonging, FG must close the gap between Christians and Muslims.”

MURIC and FG

This is not the first time this particular demand has been made by Muslims.

In 2016, the Muslim Media Practitioners of Nigeria (MMPN), Muslim Community of Oyo State (MUSCOYS), Obafemi Awolowo University Muslim Graduates Association (UNIFEMGA), National Council of Muslim Youths Organisations (NACOMYO), Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) and Muslim Students Society of Nigeria (MSSN) made the same appeal.

The same plea was echoed in 2017 by the Muslim Media Watch Group of Nigeria.

