New Year: 7 awesome Bible verses to help you usher in 2018

Use these amazing scriptures as we enter the new year.

It's a new year and Pulse Religion offers you seven awesome Bible verses to help you usher in 2018 the right way.

They are:

Proverbs 3:5–6 encourages us to,

“Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight.”

Jeremiah  29:11 tells us,

“For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans for welfare and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope.”

Psalm 20:4 says,

“May he give you the desire of your heart and make all your plans succeed.”

ALSO READ: 5 important things Christians should do in 2018

Philippians 3:13 reminds us,

“Brothers, I do not consider that I have made it my own. But one thing I do: forgetting what lies behind and straining forward to what lies ahead.”

Isaiah 40:31 adds,

“But they who wait for the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings like eagles; they shall run and not be weary; they shall walk and not faint.”

Lamentations 3:22–23 says,

“The steadfast love of the Lord never ceases, his mercies never come to an end; they are new every morning; great is your faithfulness.”

Psalm 65:11 adds,

“You crown the year with your goodness, and your paths drip with abundance.”

