Kumail Nanjiani finds a way to make people laugh about Islamophobia

Islamophobia Comedian finds a way to make people laugh with difficult subject

Who knew Islamophobia could be so funny?

No one can argue that Islamophobia is not a touchy subject.

Yet, actor and comedian Kumail Nanjiani has been able to make people laugh with it in a recent episode of “Saturday Night Live.”

During his monologue, he compared islamophobia to “Will And Grace”, a 90s American sitcom that was just brought back to TV.

According to hin, Islamophobia “is really having a moment right now.”

“Islamophobia is like ‘Will And Grace. It was huge a while back, and then we thought it was gone and done. But now it’s back and bigger than ever.”

Nanjiani, who is a Pakistani Muslim, also used comedy to criticise racists who cant differentiate Sikhs from Muslim.

His recent movie, “The Big Sick,” was the perfect tool for this. The movie is based on how Nanjiani fell for his wife, writer Emily Gordon.

He said, “Sikhs get attacked all the time for being Muslim,” he said. “Spoiler alert: They’re not. But they’re brown and they were turbans, so people attack them for being Muslim.”

“[It] must put them in such an awkward position, cuz they’re like, ’I’m not Muslim, not that you should attack Muslims. If you’re looking to attack Muslims ― which you shouldn’t ― I’m not one,” he said. “There is a Muslim right over there ― don’t attack him, unless someone’s definitely getting attacked, in which case, get it right, which is wrong.”

Kudos to him for being able to get some laughs from islamophobia and racism.

