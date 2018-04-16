Joy: 7 powerful Bible verses to hold on to this week

news

This new week, we encourage everyone to maintain their joy by holding on to God’s Word, the Bible.

Here are seven powerful verses to ensure that you have joy and peace all week long.

1. Psalm 94:19 —

“When anxiety was great within me, your consolation brought me joy.”

2. Psalms 118:24 —

“This [is] the day [which] the LORD hath made; we will rejoice and be glad in it.”

3. Ecclesiastes 9:7 —

“Go, eat your food with gladness, and drink your wine with a joyful heart, for God has already approved what you do.”

4. Psalm 47:1–3 —

“Clap your hands, all you nations; shout to God with cries of joy. For the Lord Most High is awesome, the great King over all the earth. He subdued nations under us, peoples under our feet.”

5. Psalm 71:23 —

“My lips will shout for joy when I sing praise to you — I whom you have delivered.”

6. Psalm 126:2–3 —

“Our mouths were filled with laughter, our tongues with songs of joy. Then it was said among the nations, “The Lord has done great things for them.” The Lord has done great things for us, and we are filled with joy.”

7. Romans 15:13 —

“Now the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, that ye may abound in hope, through the power of the Holy Ghost.”