Islam does not oppress Muslim women

Pulse Opinion Islam does not oppress Muslim women

The religion in itself is against the oppression of women, it is just a tool used by some to mistreat females.

  Published:
It is common knowledge that many people think Muslim women are oppressed. Oppressed by their husbands, culture, everything and everyone.

Some could blame this perception on the media’s portrayal of these women, others on man-made culture but this article is not about who or what is to blame.

It is about realising that Islam in itself might be the most woman-friendly religion that exists in the world.

These following Quran Verses is all the proof anyone needs to know that the religion cares and is about protecting women.

Quran 4:19 says, “And live with them in kindness. For if you dislike them — perhaps you dislike a thing and Allah makes therein much good.”

According to Islam’s Holy Book, husbands are obligated to treat their wives properly, with kindness and respect. So, this means the Muslim home is the perfect place for women.

Quran 4:19 says, “O you who have believed, it is not lawful for you to inherit women by compulsion.”

The Messenger of Allah adds: “The virgin should not be given in marriage until her permission has been sought.” Narrated by Sahih Al-Bukhari.

A popular misconception is that Muslim women have no say in who they marry. The above verse and quote prove that Islam is clearly not about that.

ALSO READ: 10 things about Muslims people should really know

Quran 65:6–7 says, “Lodge them [in a section] of where you dwell out of your means and do not harm them in order to oppress them. And if they should be pregnant, then spend on them until they give birth. And if they breastfeed for you, then give them their payment and confer among yourselves in an acceptable way; but if you are in discord, then there may breastfeed for the father another woman.”

“Let a man of wealth spend from his wealth, and he whose provision is restricted — let him spend from what Allah has given him. Allah does not charge a soul except [according to] what He has given it. Allah will bring about, after hardship, ease.”

According to the Quran, husbands are mandated to take care of his wife‘s financial needs.

As one of my Muslim friends put it, “what the husband has is for the two of them and what is for the wife is hers alone.”

So, where do people get the idea that Muslim women are suffering?

There are other verses like these that show that Islam is a religion that treats women fairly. In fact, I can boldly say that the religion gives the Muslim woman rights that others do not have (Let's just slot in the feminism struggle here.)

Muslim women are not oppressed, neither are they suffering. They are actually enjoying while the rest of the world is busy trying to rescue them.

Note.

This does not change the fact that some Muslim women, like other women of other religions and countries, are not treated fairly.

But this has nothing to do with Islam and everything to do with the people who twist and misuse the religion to suit their need to mistreat others, in this case, women.

So, let's stop blaming the religion and start calling out the actual culprits.

