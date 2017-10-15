In Saudi Arabia :  Religious council says allowing women to drive will lead to pornography & homosexuality

Women all over the world are rejoicing over Saudi Arabia’s decision to allow women to drive.

Yet, The Telegraph reports that Saudi Arabia’s highest religious council, the Majlis al-Ifta’ al-A’ala, is not jumping for joy.

This is because these scholars fear that this new rule will lead to “no more virgins” within 10 years of the ban being lifted.

They also warn that the removal of the ban would “provoke a surge in prostitution, pornography, homosexuality and divorce”.

Prof Subhi, one of the academics working in conjunction with Kamal Subhi, a former professor at the conservative King Fahd University, contributed to a report for the country’s legislative assembly, the Shura Council.

In his report, he was sitting in a coffee shop where “all the women were looking at me. One made a gesture that made it clear that she was available.”

He added that “this is what happens when women are allowed to drive.”

ALSO READ: Imam says using iPads to read sermons is disrespectful

They also want that pointed out that there will be a “moral decline”, the type that is already seen in other Muslim countries where women are allowed to drive.

Before the Royal decree issued by the King that removed the ban on driving, any woman caught driving in Saudi risked being arrested and fined.

No wonder, this new decree has received praise from around the world. US President Donald Trump called it a “positive step” towards promoting women’s rights.

Campaigner Sahar Nassif told the BBC from Jeddah that she was “very, very excited — jumping up and down and laughing”.

“I’m going to buy my dream car, a convertible Mustang, and it’s going to be black and yellow!”

Fawziah al-Bakr, a Saudi university professor who was among the 47 women that participated in the kingdom’s first protest against the ban in 1990 told The New York Times that “It is amazing.”

“Since that day, Saudi women have been asking for the right to drive, and finally it arrived. We have been waiting for a very long time,” she added.

The country’s US ambassador, Prince Khaled bin Salman, said it was “a historic and big day” and “the right decision at the right time”.

The royal decree was read by an announcer on state television and signed by King Salman on Tuesday, September 26, 2017.

It will be carried out starting on June 24, 2018.