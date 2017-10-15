Home > Communities > Religion >

In Saudi Arabia :  Religious council says allowing women to drive will lead to pornography & homosexuality

In Saudi Arabia Religious council says allowing women to drive will lead to pornography & homosexuality

Muslims scholars have an interesting reaction to the news of Saudi Arabia’s decision to allow women to drive.

  • Published:
Muslim scholars says allowing women to drive will lead to pornography &amp; homosexuality play

Muslim scholars says allowing women to drive will lead to pornography & homosexuality

(Faisal Al Nasser/Reuters)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Women all over the world are rejoicing over Saudi Arabia’s decision to allow women to drive.

Yet, The Telegraph reports that Saudi Arabia’s highest religious council, the Majlis al-Ifta’ al-A’ala, is not jumping for joy.

This is because these scholars fear that this new rule will lead to “no more virgins” within 10 years of the ban being lifted.

Muslim scholars says allowing women to drive will lead to pornography &amp; homosexuality play

Muslim scholars says allowing women to drive will lead to pornography & homosexuality

(arabnews)

 

They also warn that the removal of the ban would “provoke a surge in prostitution, pornography, homosexuality and divorce”.

Prof Subhi, one of the academics working in conjunction with Kamal Subhi, a former professor at the conservative King Fahd University, contributed to a report for the country’s legislative assembly, the Shura Council.

In his report, he was sitting in a coffee shop where “all the women were looking at me. One made a gesture that made it clear that she was available.”

He added that “this is what happens when women are allowed to drive.”

Reactions to removal of driving ban play

Reactions to removal of driving ban

(arabnews)

ALSO READ: Imam says using iPads to read sermons is disrespectful

They also want that pointed out that there will be a “moral decline”, the type that is already seen in other Muslim countries where women are allowed to drive.

Before the Royal decree issued by the King that removed the ban on driving,  any woman caught driving in Saudi risked being arrested and fined.

No wonder, this new decree has received praise from around the world. US President Donald Trump called it a “positive step” towards promoting women’s rights.

Reactions to removal of driving ban play

Reactions to removal of driving ban

(arabnews)

 

Campaigner Sahar Nassif told the BBC from Jeddah that she was “very, very excited — jumping up and down and laughing”.

“I’m going to buy my dream car, a convertible Mustang, and it’s going to be black and yellow!”

 

Fawziah al-Bakr, a Saudi university professor who was among the 47 women that participated in the kingdom’s first protest against the ban in 1990 told The New York Times that “It is amazing.”

“Since that day, Saudi women have been asking for the right to drive, and finally it arrived. We have been waiting for a very long time,” she added.

The country’s US ambassador, Prince Khaled bin Salman, said it was “a historic and big day” and “the right decision at the right time”.

The royal decree said traffic laws would be amended, including to allow the government to issue driver’s licenses “to men and women alike.” play

The royal decree said traffic laws would be amended, including to allow the government to issue driver’s licenses “to men and women alike.”

(Faisal Al Nasser / Reuters)

 

The royal decree was read by an announcer on state television and signed by King Salman on Tuesday, September 26, 2017.

It will be carried out starting on June 24, 2018.

More

Religion Vs Technology Imam says using iPads to read sermons is disrespectful
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is an Associate Content Writer at Pulse. A graduate with a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Her interests are God, religions, writing, music, books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemesit.udodiong@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @inemudodiong

Top 3

1 Parents Your children are practising Satanism and they are not even aware!!!bullet
2 Religion Wars Did Christianity and Islam destroy Yoruba traditional...bullet
3 Throwback Thursday Remember when Bishop Oyedepo went viral for this...bullet

Related Articles

In Saudi Arabia 5 things you should know about Sadreed, oldest mosque
Ramadan Saudi Arabia announces end of Muslim fast
In Yemen Saudi citizen killed in mosque after ending Friday Jumat prayers
Religion And Commerce Czech-Saudi on the line over anti-Islamic statements
Hajj Saudi Arabia says 76,000 slots would be maintained for Nigerian pilgrims
Ramadan Saudi prince donates entire fortune to charity
Pulse List 5 of the World’s most beautiful mosques
In Saudi Iran pilgrims make return to hajj with bitter memories

Religion

Christianity vs paganism
Pulse List 3 popular things Christians do that are deeply rooted in Satanism
Crescent Peace Society hosts a monthly “Meet a Muslim” event for non-Muslims to sit with Muslims and just talk
Islamophobia Here is how we can put an end to the bias
Study says a lot of people use prayers for making major decisions
Prayer Do you turn to God when you need to make hard decisions?
The papal Twitter account hits 40 M followers
Pope Francis Catholic leader hits 40 million followers on Twitter