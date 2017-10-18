Is it okay for your preacher to perform magic in church?

A Church of England minister is changing service as we know it with his magic tricks.

Mirror reports that Priest Mark Townsend believes in the use of magic during the sermons and service.

The 50-year-old from Leominster, Herefordshire believes that there is nothing wrong with obtaining the congregation with magic. He also thinks that magic deserves a place in the House of God.

His argument is that Jesus led a magical life.

In his words, “Magic awakens wonder and I think modern Christianity is sometimes very bad at awakening that wonder.

“After all, Jesus led a magical life filled with wonder.”

Still, he recognises that not everyone is comfortable with a priest that is also a magician.

He says, “People can find the combination of a minister, a druid and a magician odd.”

Townsend adds, “I never do magic unless someone asks but it can add a really special touch.”

His tricks include transforming bubbles into a glass bauble and turning two rose petals into confetti for a newlywed couple.

Townsend started performing magic at the age of 12. He trained with several illusionists such as Paul Daniels.

He was a minister in Church of England for nearly four years. He eventually abandoned the church to become a pagan.

Now, he uses his skills at pagan ceremonies, funerals and weddings.