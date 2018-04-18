How man born without arms uses his ‘disability’ to glorify God

news

Here is a beautiful, inspiring story of how a man born without arms is using his ‘disability’ to glorify God.

Daniel Ritchie was born without arms. When he was born, his parents were asked if they wanted to keep him or “let him go.”

Thank God, they chose to keep him. Growing up, he was bullied, laughed at and told that he was a “hopeless mistake, woefully insufficient and unable to lead a full life.”

In his new book, My Affliction for His Glory, he shares his painful time as a child growing in Huntersville, North Carolina.

He opens up some more in an interview with The Christian Post, revealing how depressed and devalued he used to feel.

In his words, “I’ll never amount to anything. I’ll never find someone to spend my life with. I’ll never do anything that matters in the long run.

“Never is a word I’ve heard a lot in my life. Having been born without either of my arms, I spent the first few years of my life being told all the things that I would never be able to do.

“Adversity can lead to doubt at the deepest levels. Comparing ourselves to others who (seem or pretend to) have it ‘altogether,’ can lead us to wonder ‘what’s wrong with me?’ Our troubles and obstacles many times seem beyond our ability to conquer. And tackling everyday tasks, let alone things like purpose, love, or faith, can seem an impossibility.”

ALSO READ: Former lesbian leaves gay lifestyle after powerful encounter with God

How this man started using his ‘disability’ to glorify God

Things changed for Ritchie when he became a teenager.

“God rescued and redeemed me at the age of 15, and He slowly began to show me how precious my life is in spite of my disability,” Ritchie told DesiringGod.org.

In his words, "In particular, God used the story of the blind man in John 9 to show me the sanctity of all lives, even those with disabilities: As [Jesus] passed by, he saw a man blind from birth. And his disciples asked him, “Rabbi, who sinned, this man or his parents, that he was born blind?” Jesus answered, “It was not that this man sinned, or his parents, but that the works of God might be displayed in him.” (John 9:1–3) Jesus then heals the blind man, who in turn goes on to passionately proclaim the power of Jesus."

From this time, he “found identity, value, and purpose and was freed from the debilitating comparisons and limits placed on him by others. His story will undoubtedly inspire readers to tackle life’s challenges with grace and creativity.”

Now, he is a pastor, writer, sought-after conference speaker, driver, husband and father who is having "the last laugh.”

Ritchie encourages Christians and the church to give 'disabled' people a chance to serve God.

He says, "How many people in our churches do we put off to the side (overtly or subtly) because they are paralyzed, blind, or autistic? If they have God-given worth, let’s do whatever it takes to find ways to serve them in the church and give them opportunities to serve as the church. They are just as much called to go and make disciples as any able-bodied person.

"In fact, they may be even more qualified to proclaim the grace and mercy of God. Affliction has allowed many of them to taste the grace of God in ways few of us can understand. God gives us comfort in our hurt so that we can give that same comfort to others (2 Corinthians 1:4). There’s a sweet understanding of comfort and grace when someone has been enveloped in hurt, and yet can still sing of the mercy of God. So may we labor to tell all people of their preciousness, and may we give them every chance to display the works of God."

Ritchie is proof that God can take the things we hate about ourselves and make them beautiful in His own way.