For Muslims: 7 great quotes by Ali Ibn Abu Taleb

For Muslims 7 great quotes by Ali Ibn Abu Taleb

Let your faith be encouraged by these wise words from Prophet Muhammad's cousin.

For Muslims: 7 great quotes by Ali Ibn Abu Taleb play

Every Muslim should adopt these seven great quotes by Ali Ibn Abu Taleb

Ali Ibn Abu Taleb was the cousin and the son-in-law of Muhammad, the last prophet of Islam. He is also known as a very knowledgeable man so its only wise to take a look at some of his sayings. Here are seven great quotes that can be used to strengthen your faith and help in day-to-day life.

These seven quotes are:

"The key to prayer is purification; its beginning is takbir and its end is taslim" - Sunan Abu Dawood, 61.

"If a praying person knew to what extent he was surrounded by His Mercy, he would never raise his head from (the state of) prostration" - Tasnif al-Ghurar-ul-Hikam, p. 175.

"You should avoid self-admiration, having reliance upon what appears good in yourself, and love of exaggerated praise because this is one of the most reliable opportunities for Satan" - Ghurar-ul-Hikam, p. 298.

Ali ibn Abu Taleb (peace be upon him) told his son, Hassan ibn Ali (peace be upon him): "O my son! No wealth is more valuable than intelligence and no poverty is similar to ignorance; no terror is worse than arrogance, and no life is more pleasant than being good-tempered" - Bihar-ul-Anwar, vol. 78, p. 111.

"Fear! Fear! By Allah, He has hidden your sins so much so as though He has forgiven" -  Nahjul Balagha.

"O' son of Adam, when you see that your Lord, the Glorified, bestows His favors on you while you are disobeying Him, you should fear Him" -  Nahjul Balagha.

"Meet people in such a manner that if you die they should weep for you and if you live they should long for you" - Nahjul Balagha.

