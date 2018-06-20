For Muslims: 7 great quotes by Ali Ibn Abu Taleb

Let your faith be encouraged by these wise words from Prophet Muhammad's cousin.
"The key to prayer is purification; its beginning is takbir and its end is taslim" - Sunan Abu Dawood, 61.
"If a praying person knew to what extent he was surrounded by His Mercy, he would never raise his head from (the state of) prostration" - Tasnif al-Ghurar-ul-Hikam, p. 175.
"You should avoid self-admiration, having reliance upon what appears good in yourself, and love of exaggerated praise because this is one of the most reliable opportunities for Satan" - Ghurar-ul-Hikam, p. 298.
Ali ibn Abu Taleb (peace be upon him) told his son, Hassan ibn Ali (peace be upon him): "O my son! No wealth is more valuable than intelligence and no poverty is similar to ignorance; no terror is worse than arrogance, and no life is more pleasant than being good-tempered" - Bihar-ul-Anwar, vol. 78, p. 111.
"Fear! Fear! By Allah, He has hidden your sins so much so as though He has forgiven" - Nahjul Balagha.
"O' son of Adam, when you see that your Lord, the Glorified, bestows His favors on you while you are disobeying Him, you should fear Him" - Nahjul Balagha.
"Meet people in such a manner that if you die they should weep for you and if you live they should long for you" - Nahjul Balagha.