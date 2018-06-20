For Muslims: 7 great quotes by Ali Ibn Abu Taleb

news

Ali Ibn Abu Taleb was the cousin and the son-in-law of Muhammad, the last prophet of Islam. He is also known as a very knowledgeable man so its only wise to take a look at some of his sayings. Here are seven great quotes that can be used to strengthen your faith and help in day-to-day life.

These seven quotes are:

"The key to prayer is purification; its beginning is takbir and its end is taslim" - Sunan Abu Dawood, 61.

"If a praying person knew to what extent he was surrounded by His Mercy, he would never raise his head from (the state of) prostration" - Tasnif al-Ghurar-ul-Hikam, p. 175.

"You should avoid self-admiration, having reliance upon what appears good in yourself, and love of exaggerated praise because this is one of the most reliable opportunities for Satan" - Ghurar-ul-Hikam, p. 298.

Ali ibn Abu Taleb (peace be upon him) told his son, Hassan ibn Ali (peace be upon him): "O my son! No wealth is more valuable than intelligence and no poverty is similar to ignorance; no terror is worse than arrogance, and no life is more pleasant than being good-tempered" - Bihar-ul-Anwar, vol. 78, p. 111.

"Fear! Fear! By Allah, He has hidden your sins so much so as though He has forgiven" - Nahjul Balagha.

"O' son of Adam, when you see that your Lord, the Glorified, bestows His favors on you while you are disobeying Him, you should fear Him" - Nahjul Balagha.

"Meet people in such a manner that if you die they should weep for you and if you live they should long for you" - Nahjul Balagha.