For Christians: 20 Bible verses for building your faith in God

There are at least 20 great Bible verses for building your faith in God .

They include:

1. Romans 10:17 -

"So faith comes from hearing, and hearing through the word of Christ."

2. Hebrews 10:38–39 -

"But my righteous one shall live by faith, and if he shrinks back, my soul has no pleasure in him." But we are not of those who shrink back and are destroyed, but of those who have faith and preserve their souls."

3. Hebrews 11:1 -

"Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen."

4. Hebrews 11:6 -

"And without faith it is impossible to please him, for whoever would draw near to God must believe that he exists and that he rewards those who seek him."

5. Hebrews 12:2 -

"We must keep our eyes on Jesus, who leads us and makes our faith complete. He endured the shame of being nailed to a cross, because he knew that later on he would be glad he did. Now he is seated at the right side of God's throne!"

6. James 1:6 -

"But he must ask in faith without any doubting, for the one who doubts is like the surf of the sea, driven and tossed by the wind."

7. James 2:17 -

"So too, faith, if it does not have works [to back it up], is by itself dead [inoperative and ineffective]."

8. 2 Chronicles 20:20 -

"Have faith in the LORD your God and you will be upheld; have faith in his prophets and you will be successful."

9. 1 Corinthians 16:13 -

"Be on your guard; stand firm in the faith; be courageous; be strong."

10. 2 Corinthians 4:13–14 -

"Since we have the same spirit of faith according to what has been written, "I believed, and so I spoke," we also believe, and so we also speak, knowing that he who raised the Lord Jesus will raise us also with Jesus and bring us with you into his presence."

11. 2 Corinthians 5:6–7 -

"Therefore we are always confident and know that as long as we are at home in the body we are away from the Lord. For we live by faith, not by sight."

12. Ephesians 2:8–9 -

"For by grace you have been saved through faith. And this is not your own doing; it is the gift of God, not a result of works, so that no one may boast."

13. Ephesians 6:16 -

"Above all, lift up the [protective] shield of faith with which you can extinguish all the flaming arrows of the evil one."

14. James 1:3 -

"Be assured that the testing of your faith [through experience] produces endurance [leading to spiritual maturity, and inner peace]."

15. James 2:26 -

"For just as the [human] body without the spirit is dead, so faith without works [of obedience] is also dead."

16. John 6:35 -

"Jesus replied: I am the bread that gives life! No one who comes to me will ever be hungry. No one who has faith in me will ever be thirsty."

17. Luke 17:5–6 -

"The apostles said to the Lord, "Make our faith stronger!" Jesus replied:If you had faith no bigger than a tiny mustard seed, you could tell this mulberry tree to pull itself up, roots and all, and to plant itself in the ocean. And it would!"

18. Matthew 21:21–22 -

"But Jesus said to them, "If you have faith and don't doubt, I promise that you can do what I did to this tree. And you will be able to do even more. You can tell this mountain to get up and jump into the sea, and it will. If you have faith when you pray, you will be given whatever you ask for."

19. Psalm 20:7 -

"Some trust in chariots and some in horses, but we trust in the name of the LORD our God."

20. 2 Peter 1:5–7 -

"For this very reason, make every effort to add to your faith goodness; and to goodness, knowledge; and to knowledge, self-control; and to self-control, perseverance; and to perseverance, godliness; and to godliness, mutual affection; and to mutual affection, love."

In the words of George Mueller, "To learn strong faith is to endure great trials. I have learned my faith by standing firm amid severe testings."

"Faith and works are bound up in the same bundle. He that obeys God trusts God, and he that trusts God obeys God. He that is without faith is without works, and he that is without works is without faith," Charles Spurgeon adds.