3 important things you need to improve your faith in God

news

Faith is one of the most important things a Christian could have. Hebrews 11:6 emphasizes its importance by saying, "And without faith, it is impossible to please God, because anyone who approaches Him must believe that He exists and that He rewards those who earnestly seek Him."

Now that we have established just how necessary faith, let's talk about what you need to improve your faith. You need the following three things:

1. Bible Study

It only makes sense that you read God's words if you really want to believe in Him. It is basically impossible to have faith in someone when you have no idea who He is and what He is capable of doing .

Your faith is strengthened by taking the time to read the scriptures, meditating on them (see Psalm 119:97) and living by them.

ALSO READ: 10 great Bible verses to improve your spiritual life

2. Fasting

Most people associate fasting with food, but there are so many other things to abstain from these days. You can fast from social media, bad habits like complaining, gossiping, whatever you need to stay away from to really focus on God, which strengthens in your faith in the process.

3. Prayer

Communicating with God is a great way to strengthen your faith as it reminds you that you are not alone and you have someone on your side. Thankfully, we have been the given the permission to pray boldly in Hebrews 4:16, which says, "Let us then with confidence draw near to the throne of grace, that we may receive mercy and find grace to help in time of need."

Now, all we have to do is "Pray without ceasing," like Paul said in 1 Thessalonians 5:17.