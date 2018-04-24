End Time: Are we living in the Biblical last days?

news

These days, there are so many terrible things happening all the world from hurricanes to tornadoes to terrorist groups like Boko Haram . With these ‘strange’ occurrences, many people are beginning to wonder if we are living in the Biblical last days .

Popular Christian author Joel Rosenberg has an answer to this question. During a recent appearance on PureFlix.com’s “Pure Talk,” he said that he believes these are the end times. He added that technically, the last days started last days as soon as Jesus Christ came, died and resurrected.

Proof of the Biblical last days?

In his words, “I don’t know when I don’t have a date … but if you look at all the prophecies … one wonders,” he said. “You see a lot of global chaos .. more Christians have been slaughtered in the last century than at any other time in human history — and that’s saying something because we’ve been often slaughtered.”

For Rosenberg, one of the most significant signs of the last days is the rebirth of Israel in 1948. This belief is based on Ezekiel 36–39, which he says is where Israel’s re-emergence is prophesied.

Referring to the “Gog of the land of Magog” in Ezekiel, which he says is forewarning of a leader from Russia, he says, “The one-day, future evil leader of Russia is going to form an alliance with Iran, Turkey and some other hostile countries to come and surround and attack Israel in the last days.”

He noted that it could take several years for these events to come to pass.

Rosenberg clearly believes this is the end times, do you agree?