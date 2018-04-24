Home > Communities > Religion >

End Time: Are we living in the Biblical last days?

End Time Are we living in the Biblical last days?

A certain American Christian and author believes this is the end time the Bible talks about.

  • Published:
End Time: Are we living in the Biblical last days? play Are we living in the Biblical last days? (mnn)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

These days, there are so many terrible things happening all the world from hurricanes to tornadoes to terrorist groups like Boko Haram. With these ‘strange’ occurrences, many people are beginning to wonder if we are living in the Biblical last days.

Popular Christian author Joel Rosenberg has an answer to this question. During a recent appearance on PureFlix.com’s “Pure Talk,” he said that he believes these are the end times. He added that technically, the last days started last days as soon as Jesus Christ came, died and resurrected.

Proof of the Biblical last days?

In his words, “I don’t know when I don’t have a date … but if you look at all the prophecies … one wonders,” he said. “You see a lot of global chaos .. more Christians have been slaughtered in the last century than at any other time in human history — and that’s saying something because we’ve been often slaughtered.”

Postby

 

ALSO READ: What will Jesus Christ look like when He returns?

For Rosenberg, one of the most significant signs of the last days is the rebirth of Israel in 1948. This belief is based on Ezekiel 36–39, which he says is where  Israel’s re-emergence is prophesied.

Referring to the “Gog of the land of Magog”  in Ezekiel, which he says is forewarning of a leader from Russia, he says, “The one-day, future evil leader of Russia is going to form an alliance with Iran, Turkey and some other hostile countries to come and surround and attack Israel in the last days.”

He noted that it could take several years for these events to come to pass.

Rosenberg clearly believes this is the end times, do you agree?

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is an Associate Content Writer at Pulse. A graduate with a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Her interests are God, religions, writing, music, books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemesit.udodiong@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @inemudodiong

Top 3

1 Bishop Oyedepo Pastor describes Buhari’s government as a failurebullet
2 Healing 10 great Bible verses to read when you need divine helpbullet
3 Revelation 3 things every Christian should know about ‘scary’ Bible bookbullet

Religion

For Christians: 7 Bible verses to read when you are backsliding
For Christians 7 Bible verses to read when you are backsliding
GQ says Bible is not worth reading, 5 reasons say otherwise
Pulse List 5 great reasons why the Bible is definitely worth reading
G.Q calls Bible a 'foolish, irrelevant book' not worth reading
Shocker GQ calls Bible a 'foolish, irrelevant book' not worth reading
Russia’s Supreme Court declared Jehovah’s Witnesses an ‘extremist organisation’ on April 20, 2017. Since then, at least 5 terrible things have been done to the group
Jehovah’s Witnesses What you need to know about 1 yr anniversary of Russia's ban on religious group