Do we rely too much on religion instead of using our brains?

Daddy Freeze seems to think that this nation would be a better place if we were not so religious .

According to Naija Church News, the Cool FM On Air Personality blames our ‘backwardness’ in Nigeria on our over-reliance of religion.

He says that our chances of improving the economy are greater when we turn our focus from religion to critical thinking and economic initiatives.

In his words, “In 1960, when Nigeria gained its independence, the UAE did not exist as a nation. It took them another 11 years to get their independence and look at them today.

“While we are inventing more churches to add to the already teeming 23,000 registered churches we have, they have invented flying taxis!

“While the only things that fly in Nigeria are witches, the world is putting gadgets in the air. We have embraced ignorance and made it out culture and chosen religion as our bondage! "

“Finland has the most stable economy in the world today. There are less than 20 churches in Finland. Switzerland has the second most stable economy in the world. Switzerland has less than 30 churches.

“Denmark is the third most stable economy in the world. Denmark has about 23 churches in it. These are countries considered largely atheist in nature, yet so blessed. Come to Owerri town, SE Nigeria, from MCC junction to Toronto junction, there are 36 churches. That stretch of about 5 km harbours 36 churches, more churches than the entire Switzerland.

“Between Owerri and Mgbidi l counted 97 churches and gave up. According to CAC, Nigeria has over 23,000 registered churches. We have more churches than schools and hospitals combined. More pastors than doctors and teachers combined. Everyone is born again. All are covered in the blood of Jesus. All are filled with the Holy Spirit."

“Yet none of those claims reflects in the expected moral elevation of society. We are still one of the greediest, laziest, corrupt, deceitful, hypocritical and hateful set of beings on the planet today, with all our Christ and Holy Spirit.

“Our people need to draw the line between religiosity and spirituality.”

Daddy Freeze might be on to something as a 2016 World Economic Forum's (WEF) annual Global Shapers survey on millennials has shown that they believe that conflicts caused by religion are one of the 10 most critical problems in the world.

It is actually third on the list.

Do you agree with the OAP's statement? Let us know in the poll below.