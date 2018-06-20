Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Communities > Religion >

Daddy Freeze reacts to Pastor Adeboye son advice to Nigerians

Pastor Adeboye 'Stop asking the church for money', RCCG G.O's son says, Daddy Freeze reacts

See Freeze's lengthy response to Leke Adeboye telling Nigerians to stop asking the church for financial assistance.

  • Published:
Daddy Freeze reacts to Pastor Adeboye son advice to Nigerians play

Pastor Adeboye's son advises Nigerians to stop begging for money, Daddy Freeze reacts

(yabaleftonline)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Pastor Enoch Adeboye's son, Leke, tells Nigerians to stop asking the church for money.

In a new Instagram video, Leke Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, is seen encouraging people to farm and use their produce for trade by barter instead of begging the church for financial assistance.

A post shared by @LekeAdeboye (@lekeadeboye) on

 

Daddy Freeze reacts

The Cool FM OAP and leader of the free the nation movement has issued a lengthy response to Leke's advice.

He started by sending warm greetings writing, "how are you and how is your daddy? Tell him I send my utmost regards and kind considerations."

ALSO READ: 5 times Pastor Adeboye got into trouble over controversial statements

Then, he asks, "You are making a lot of sense with this trade by batter suggestion, but let me ask you this, does your dad pay his private jet pilots with cassava or rice? Does he exchange garri for aviation fuel?"

Freeze goes on to offer his own advice writing, "Charity they say begins at home, why not start by collecting tithes and offering in grains and cattle like it was originally intended in the Bible?

"The 'jokers' you mentioned so respectfully, could go to one of the numerous redeemed schools littered across Nigeria, can't they? This shouldn't be rocket science. You speak of money 'saved'. I ask from where precisely? Through what means was this money 'earned'? Do accept my kind regards to yourself and Pastor E. A. Adeboye, your father."

@lekeadeboye, how are you and how is your daddy? Tell him I send my utmost regards and kind considerations. - You are making a lot of sense with this trade by batter suggestion, but let me ask you this, does your dad pay his private jet pilots with cassava or rice? Does he exchange garri for aviation fuel? - Charity they say begins at home, why not start by collecting tithes and offering in grains and cattle like it was originally intended in the Bible? - The #emo#4oCY##jokers#emo#4oCZ## you mentioned so respectfully, could go to one of the numerous redeemed schools littered across Nigeria, can#emo#4oCZ##t they? This shouldn#emo#4oCZ##t be rocket science. - You speak of money #emo#4oCY##saved#emo#4oCZ##. I ask from where precisely? Through what means was this money #emo#4oCY##earned#emo#4oCZ##? - Do accept my kind regards to yourself and Pastor E. A. Adeboye, your father. - Matthew 23:23 King James Bible Woe unto you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! for ye pay tithe of mint and anise and cummin, and have omitted the weightier matters of the law.... - Leviticus 27:32 New International Version Every tithe of the herd and flock--every tenth animal that passes under the shepherd's rod--will be holy to the LORD. - Deuteronomy 14:22 New Living Translation "You must set aside a tithe of your crops--one-tenth of all the crops you harvest each year.

A post shared by FRZ (@daddyfreeze) on

 

Freeze concludes with three scriptures, Matthew 23:23, Leviticus 27:32 and Deuteronomy 14:22 as seen in his post below.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is a Religion Reporter at Pulse. A graduate with a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Her interests are God, religions, writing, music, books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemesit.udodiong@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @inemudodiong

Top 3

1 World Cup 2018 5 Christian footballers who are very open about their faithbullet
2 Pulse List 5 countries where preaching in public is a serious crimebullet
3 Pastor Adeboye RCCG urges Nigerians to vote in 2019 electionsbullet

Related Articles

Daddy Freeze 'No Church has a right to demand medical tests from a member' - OAP on RCCG's genital test
Daddy Freeze OAP tackles Pastor Adeboye, Ayo Oritsejafor & Apostle Suleman’s latest tithing statements
Daddy Freeze Religious activist continues anti-tithing protest against Pastor Adeboye, Apostle Suleman
Tithing Pastor Adeboye has a message for his critics
Daddy Freeze OAP reacts to powerful resurrection miracle in Pastor Adeboye’s church
Pastor Adeboye Cleric says 2019 elections may not hold
RCCG Genital Test 5 times Pastor Adeboye got into trouble over controversial statements
Daddy Freeze Religious activist blasts Bishop Oyedepo and Pastor Adeboye on social media

Religion

For Muslims: 7 great quotes by Ali Ibn Abu Taleb
For Muslims 7 great quotes by Ali Ibn Abu Taleb
Here is why being religious is great for your health
For Believers Why being religious is great for your health
Fasting: Here is how this spiritual exercise can improve your life
Fasting Here is how this spiritual exercise can improve your life
3 popular Bible verses that are usually used out of context
Religious Talk 3 popular Bible verses that are usually used out of context