Daddy Freeze reacts to Pastor Adeboye son advice to Nigerians

Pastor Enoch Adeboye's son, Leke, tells Nigerians to stop asking the church for money.

In a new Instagram video, Leke Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG , is seen encouraging people to farm and use their produce for trade by barter instead of begging the church for financial assistance.

Daddy Freeze reacts

The Cool FM OAP and leader of the free the nation movement has issued a lengthy response to Leke's advice.

He started by sending warm greetings writing, "how are you and how is your daddy? Tell him I send my utmost regards and kind considerations."

Then, he asks, "You are making a lot of sense with this trade by batter suggestion, but let me ask you this, does your dad pay his private jet pilots with cassava or rice? Does he exchange garri for aviation fuel?"

Freeze goes on to offer his own advice writing, "Charity they say begins at home, why not start by collecting tithes and offering in grains and cattle like it was originally intended in the Bible?

"The 'jokers' you mentioned so respectfully, could go to one of the numerous redeemed schools littered across Nigeria, can't they? This shouldn't be rocket science. You speak of money 'saved'. I ask from where precisely? Through what means was this money 'earned'? Do accept my kind regards to yourself and Pastor E. A. Adeboye, your father."

Freeze concludes with three scriptures, Matthew 23:23, Leviticus 27:32 and Deuteronomy 14:22 as seen in his post below.