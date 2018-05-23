Daddy Freeze bashes genital test from Pastor Adeboye s church

news

Daddy Freeze reacts to the Redeemed Christian Church of God's genital test saying 'no church has a right to demand medical tests from a member.'

In his latest Youtube video, uploaded on May 22, 2018, the Cool FM OAP and leader of the free the sheeple movement shares his thoughts on the controversial document from Pastor Enoch Adeboye's church.

He starts the 1hour long clip with an introduction. He says, "Today is going to be a fiery message. Today, we are discussing the jurisdiction of the church. How far can a church go in your life before we can now start pointing to things like religious cults and downright abuse?"

"Religion has a limit. There is a limit beyond which religion has no business. It is not the business of religion," he adds.

Addressing the issue at hand, Freeze refers to a conversation with a Satanist and Muslim who notes that Christians do not seem to have proper procedures for doing things.

According to him, "It is not the church's business. When you have a problem and the two of you willingly bring it before the church, the church must know the level of intervention."

He also uses Galatians 3:26 and Mark12:18-23 to back his argument.

Freeze also talks about dowry, and other marriage and church-related issues. Watch the video above to see the full teaching.

Between Daddy Freeze and Pastor Adeboye

This is not the first time the OAP has reacted to something that concerns the RCCG G.O.

In April, 2018, the RCCG G.O was seen saying "Anyone who is not paying his tithe is not going to heaven. Full stop."

Freeze reacted with an Instagram post writing, "Wow!!! Is this for real? If it is, are this man's senses still in his custody? Is this how hard this tithing issue is biting them? Do I sense desperation? Philippians 3:19 ►New International Version Their destiny is destruction, their god is their belly, and their glory is in their shame. Their mind is set on earthly things…"

He later made a video sharing five Biblical reasons why Pastor Adeboye won't make Heaven .

The popular cleric recently addressed his critics while speaking on Saturday, May 12, 2018, at the church's Northern Regional Camp in Jos, Plateau State.

He warned them to stop criticising him, members of RCCG worldwide and Christians, by extension.

Fast Facts on Daddy Freeze

The OAP has been on a campaign against tithing since in 2016 when he criticised Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church Worldwide for saying that tithing qualifies a believer for God’s blessing.

This campaign led to the creation of #free the sheeple movement, aimed at freeing people from the clutches of religion and lately, the Free Nation in Christ Online Church . It also sparked an ongoing debate on tithing .

The official logo for his online church was unveiled on March 11, 2018.