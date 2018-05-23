RCCG Genital Test: 5 times Pastor Adeboye got controversial

news

In light of the ongoing RCCG genital test debate , we take a look at five times Pastor Enoch Adeboye has gotten into trouble over controversial statements.

They are:

(1) Tithing is key to heaven

In April 2018, a clip of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God got people talking.

In it, he is seen telling his pastors to "make it clear to them. Anyone who is not paying his tithe is not going to Heaven. Full stop."

He was blasted by social medi a, Daddy Freeze, who gave f ive Biblical reasons why the RCCG G.O would not make Heaven and even a member of his church, who called him a fraud.

(2) Meeting your spouse online is a bad idea

In March 2017, the man of God was in the news for making a 'controversial' statement on relationships.

Speaking at a singles programme in one of the RCCG parishes in Lagos, he said, "Let me tell you clearly Let me tell you clearly if you get a wife through the Facebook, you would lose her through the Youtube. You can quote me. Any married that is concocted through the Facebook is going to crash through the Youtube. No doubt about that."

This statement got major backlash from social media and popular Nigerian gay activist, Bisi Alimi, who advised him to focus on spiritual matters .

Pastor Adeboye later pleaded with his members to stop putting up videos of him .

"Spare me the problem. I'm not talking to you so that you can put me on YouTube," he said.

(3) Donate 1Billion to the church

People were stunned to see Pastor Adeboye asking for N1B in a video uploaded by Daddy Freeze in November 2017.

The clip starts with Daddy G.O (worldwide) stating that it will not be cheap before going ahead to ask for donations.

In his words, "that is why number one, I want to call on those of you who believe you are in the top 10, who by the grace of God can give N1B. Such people should see my secretary in the office tonight for a very special announcement.

"And then there will be some of you who can say, 'Daddy, I wish I could give a billion but all I can afford is a N100M.' Such people should also see my secretary after the programme tonight."

This got mostly negative feedback from most social media users .

(4) Buying a car with ill-gotten money has terrible consequences

On December 4, 2017, the popular cleric made a statement that offended some people including Bisi Alimi.

Speaking at the opening of the RCCG Holy Ghost Congress, Pastor Adeboye said, "If you buy a car with a money you didn't earn lawfully you'll be riding in a moving coffin."

His statement, which was posted on his verified Twitter handle, did not sit well with Alimi, who reacted by insulting the man of God .

(5) Marry a prayer warrior not a lazy woman

In 2016, Pastor Adeboye become a trending topic after offering marriage advice at RCCG's annual convention.

During this event, he said some things that got people talking. He said, "Don't marry a girl simply because she can sing! In the choir, there are some people that can sing but they are fallen, angels! Marry a prayer warrior! If a girl cannot pray for one hour, don't marry her.

"Don't marry a girl who is lazy! Don't marry a girl who cannot cook, she needs to know how to do chores and cook because you cannot afford to be eating out all the time."