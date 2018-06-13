Daddy Freeze blasts Bishop Oyedepo &Pastor Adeboye for miracle

news

Daddy Freeze blasts Bishop David Oyedepo and Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

These two popular clerics, along with Rev Mrs. Funke Adejumo are the latest victims of the OAP's most recent attacks.

Between Freeze and Bishop Oyedepo

On June 12, 2018, the Convener of #FreeTheSheeple movement and leader of # TheFreeNation in Christ shared a video.

In it, the founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners Chapel, is seen rejoicing over the incredible testimony of a young man who was raised from the dead.

Reacting to this, Freeze wrote, "Some good comedy. Why's he shrieking tho? I can't believe people still fall for this hogwash?

"The bishop should kindly tell us about the late Ms. Imiefan Omokaro who allegedly drowned in a winners school pool in 2012 and Segun Michaels who also allegedly drowned within the covenant school premises in 2017, why couldn't he resurrect them? google both their names and see what comes up. Resurrecting strangers who we can't verify, yet he can't resurrect those within his own premises, please!"

The popular religious critic later addressed the issue in the 51 minute-long Youtube video above tagged, "Oyedepo And Raising The Dead."

Freeze throws shade at Pastor Adeboye

The General Overseer (worldwide) of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG ) was also criticised by the controversial personality.

In a previous Instagram post on June 11, 2018, Freeze shared his thoughts on the RCCG G.O laying his hands on a U.S evangelist.

His caption read, "I also believe in laying on of hands….I'm sure the second term of GEJ that we are all enjoying was as a result of this same guy laying hands on him. Remember he promised to 'OPEN THE GATES OF HELL' for his opponents? It is indeed a testimony

"Didn't the other guy whose chair many unschooled Christians worship also lay hands on GEJ as well? The internet teems with their many pictures together and we can all see the results today.

"You had someone lay his hands on you and the god of mammon blessed you with $1.1million, how? Through the work of your hands or through the tithes and offerings of ignorant, gullible worshipers? Is it God that blessed you or your maga paid?"

Freeze attacks Rev Mrs. Funke Adejumo

That same day, he posted a video of the popular female cleric talking about tithing and critics.

Reacting to her teaching , Freeze wrote, "Not a single Bible verse, just more sentiments, and emotions, just another theatrical device for the scripturally vapid! Just look at how the cattle are laughing at such an unlettered joke."

Concerning the part about critics, he asked, "So to sign millions you must never criticize 'men of gods'? Jay z insulted TD Jakes and is still signing more millions than your local ass can ever comprehend and you are here speaking native English."

"[Verse 2]

Can't y'all see that he's fake, the rap version of T.D. Jakes

Prophesizin' on your CD's and tapes

Won't break you a crumb of the little bit that he makes

And this is with whom you want to place your faith

[Blueprint2 lyrics] ~JayZ"

Freeze concluded by offering her "a masterclass in Christianity and on the Bible so she can stop embarrassing herself like this."

This class took place on his YouTube channel - daddyfreezeteaches.