Daddy Freeze reacts to dead-to-life miracle by Pastor Adeboye

Daddy Freeze OAP reacts to powerful resurrection miracle in Pastor Adeboye’s church

The leader of the free the sheeple movement reacts to the resurrection miracle, attributed to a garment anointed by Pastor Adeboye.

Daddy Freeze reacts to dead-to-life miracle by Pastor Adeboye play

Daddy Freeze

(dailypost)
Daddy Freeze reacts to a resurrection miracle in Pastor Enoch Adeboye’s church.

In a clip, uploaded by Instablog, a member of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) shares a testimony of how a lady was raised from the dead with a garment anointed by the G.O.

Reacting to the miracle, the OAP and leader of the free the sheeple movement wrote, “Religion; A way of life for the foolish and comedy for the wise 1: Somebody who ‘has been die’ for 12 days?? You morons kept a corpse at home for 12 freaking days and police no arrest una? neighbors no complain? Are you dingbats ritualists?

“2: The cretin said he didn’t expect much is that how Redeemed faith works? 3: “The singlet last convention which I was hold” this witless, lazy youth needs to resurrect his grammar. 4: The crowd of utter Fuckwits applauding this buffoonery, is an expression of the modern day slavery which Kanye described as a ‘choice’.”

 

This testimony was shared on Friday, May 4, 2018, at a Holy Ghost Service which held at Redemption Camp, Km 46 Lagos Ibadan Expressway, Ogun state.

Other testimonies shared included:

 

The event was themed: ‘StrongerThanYourEnemies5 — Habitation of the Almighty.’

Fast Facts on Freeze

He has gone from being just an OAP to a full-blown commentator on religious issues.

On March 11, 2018, Freeze took a step further by unveiling the official logo for his online church called Free Nation in Christ Online Church.

3 things that make Daddy Freeze’s church unique play

Pulse talks to daddy Freeze about his online church

(pmnewsnigeria)

 

The beginning of his religious revolution can be traced to 2016.

Author

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is an Associate Content Writer at Pulse. A graduate with a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Her interests are God, religions, writing, music, books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemesit.udodiong@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @inemudodiong

