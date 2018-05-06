Daddy Freeze reacts to dead-to-life miracle by Pastor Adeboye

news

Daddy Freeze reacts to a resurrection miracle in Pastor Enoch Adeboye’s church.

In a clip, uploaded by Instablog, a member of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) shares a testimony of how a lady was raised from the dead with a garment anointed by the G.O.

Reacting to the miracle, the OAP and leader of the free the sheeple movement wrote, “Religion; A way of life for the foolish and comedy for the wise 1: Somebody who ‘has been die’ for 12 days?? You morons kept a corpse at home for 12 freaking days and police no arrest una? neighbors no complain? Are you dingbats ritualists?

“2: The cretin said he didn’t expect much is that how Redeemed faith works? 3: “The singlet last convention which I was hold” this witless, lazy youth needs to resurrect his grammar. 4: The crowd of utter Fuckwits applauding this buffoonery, is an expression of the modern day slavery which Kanye described as a ‘choice’.”

More on resurrection miracle in Pastor Adeboye’s church

This testimony was shared on Friday, May 4, 2018, at a Holy Ghost Service which held at Redemption Camp, Km 46 Lagos Ibadan Expressway, Ogun state.

Other testimonies shared included:

The event was themed: ‘StrongerThanYourEnemies5 — Habitation of the Almighty.’

Fast Facts on Freeze

He has gone from being just an OAP to a full-blown commentator on religious issues.

On March 11, 2018, Freeze took a step further by unveiling the official logo for his online church called Free Nation in Christ Online Church .

The beginning of his religious revolution can be traced to 2016.