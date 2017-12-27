Home > Communities > Religion >

‘Christmas is a perfect opportunity to repent’ — Pope Francis

Pope Francis 'Christmas is a perfect opportunity to repent' — Catholic leader

While recognizing a strong link between the death of St. Stephan and the birth of Christ, the Pontiff urged Christians to repent.

Pope Francis speaks to pilgrims in St. Peter's Square on Nov. 19, 2017

(Daniel Ibáñez/CNA)
Pope Francis is calling on Christians to see Christmas as the perfect opportunity to repent.

Speaking to the crowd gathered at St. Peter’s Square for the feast of St. Stephan, which is celebrated the day after Christmas, the Catholic leader also talked about Jesus Christ and the saint who came with the same message.

St. Stephan was stoned to death for his belief in God

In his words, “Jesus’ message is uncomfortable and inconvenient for us because it challenges worldly religious power and provokes consciences.”

After his coming, “it’s necessary to convert, to change the mentality, to renounce thinking like before…to convert.”

“There is a strong link between Stephan who put the leaders “into crisis,” because “he firmly believed and professed the new presence of God among men.”

 

Pope Francis said Stephen spoke about Jesus coming to destroy the temple and change the customs because he understood that “the true temple of God is now Jesus, eternal Word come to live in our midst, (who) became like us in all things, apart from sin.”

The Pontiff noted that Stephan stayed “anchored” in Jesus even as he faced death, with his final prayers being “Lord Jesus, welcome my spirit” and “Lord, do not hold this sin against them.”

Pope Francis added that this is “a faithful echo” of the prayer said by Jesus on the cross: “Father, into your hands I commend my spirit,” and “Father, forgive them for they know not what they do.

“These words of Stephan were only possible because the Son of God came to earth and died and rose for us.

ALSO READ: Everyone needs to pay attention to Pope Francis’ Christmas message

Back to Jesus

The Pope continued with the message of the Risen Christ saying, “Without him, we can do nothing.

“(Jesus) is the font of love, which opens us to communion with brothers, to love each other, removing every conflict and resentment,” which “are an ugly thing, they do so much harm and the do us so much harm!

The miracle of Jesus is that he removes these resentments and “makes it so that we love each other,” the Pontiff added.

 

Catholic News Agency reports that Pope Francis ended by praying that everyone would assume “this dual attitude of trust in the Father and love of neighbor; it is an attitude that transforms life and makes it more beautiful and more fruitful.”

The feast to St. Stephan

Every year, Christians celebrate the feast of St. Stephan, the brave man from the Acts of the Apostles, chapters 6, 7 and 8.

He was stoned to death for believing in Jesus. This is why he is often portrayed with rocks on his head.

Stephen was the first Christian martyr, he is also one of the first deacons of the Christian Church.

