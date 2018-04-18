Assemblies of God to teach pastors how to be entrepreneurs

news

The Assemblies of God is doing something unique by teaching its pastors on how to be entrepreneurs.

Punch reports that the news was shared by the church’s Director of Education, Dr. Godswill Israel during his visit to the National Advanced School of Theology, Ewu. A statement was later issued by the Registrar of NAST, Rev. Rufus Agboola.

According to Dr. Israel, entrepreneurial studies will now be added to the curriculum of its trainee pastors in the church’s 10 seminaries.

He used Apostle Paul who was a great preacher and a tent maker to justify this new addition.

The cleric believes this will give pastors the theological and practical knowledge needed in today’s economy.

Fast Facts on Assemblies of God

The church is officially known as the World Assemblies of God Fellowship.

It is located in over 212 countries with about 384,000 ministers and 67.9 million members, according to Wikipedia.

In Nigeria, the official website says that there are 3.6 million members worshipping in over 16,300 branches.

It is currently being led by Rev. Dr. Chidi Okoroafor.

The church was founded in the United States in 1914.