Home > Communities > Religion >

Assemblies of God to teach pastors how to be entrepreneurs

Assemblies of God Nigerian church wants to teach pastors how to be entrepreneurs

The church is planning to educate its trainee pastors in Bible colleges on entrepreneurial studies.

  • Published:
Assemblies of God to teach pastors how to be entrepreneurs play

The headquarters of the Assemblies of God in Enugu

(dailypost)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Assemblies of God is doing something unique by teaching its pastors on how to be entrepreneurs.

Punch reports that the news was shared by the church’s Director of Education, Dr. Godswill Israel during his visit to the National Advanced School of Theology, Ewu. A statement was later issued by the Registrar of NAST, Rev. Rufus Agboola.

According to Dr. Israel, entrepreneurial studies will now be added to the curriculum of its trainee pastors in the church’s 10 seminaries.

He used Apostle Paul who was a great preacher and a tent maker to justify this new addition.

The cleric believes this will give pastors the theological and practical knowledge needed in today’s economy.

Fast Facts on Assemblies of God

The church is officially known as the World Assemblies of God Fellowship.

It is located in over 212 countries with about 384,000 ministers and  67.9 million members, according to Wikipedia.

In Nigeria, the official website says that there are 3.6 million members worshipping in over 16,300 branches.

It is currently being led by Rev. Dr. Chidi Okoroafor.

The church was founded in the United States in 1914.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is an Associate Content Writer at Pulse. A graduate with a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Her interests are God, religions, writing, music, books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemesit.udodiong@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @inemudodiong

Top 3

1 Healing 10 great Bible verses to read when you need divine helpbullet
2 Daddy Freeze OAP mocks Rev Mrs. Funke Adejumo’s sermon [VIDEO]bullet
3 Satan 7 ways to fight and defeat the devil, according to Pope Francisbullet

Religion

Daddy Freeze reacts to RCCG pastor who supports Pastor Adeboye
Daddy Freeze OAP reacts to RCCG pastor’s claim that a woman was barred from heaven over tithe
5 things you probably don’t know about guardian angels
Pulse List 5 things you probably don’t know about guardian angels
How man born without arms uses his ‘disability’ to glorify God
Testimony How man born without arms is using his ‘disability’ to glorify God
American Pastor resurrects a dead ant, claims to cure cancer too
Miracle of Life American Pastor resurrects a dead ant, claims to cure cancer too