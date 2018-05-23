American man sees guardian angel protecting his house

news

An American man finds a guardian angel outside his home in Michigan in East Jordan.

A blurry figure hovering over Glen Thorman's truck was captured by his security camera and shared on his church, Jordan Rivers' Facebook page on May 9, 2018.

The caption read: "Last night at the Thorman's house, the security camera recorded this snapshot. Glen Thorman is the fire chief for East Jordan …( they attend Jordan Rivers) Yep folks… It's an angel.

"I guess there is no question who is watching over their residence while they sleep, and yes, they pray that The Angels of the Lord will surround them and their property….These photo's [sic] have not been altered in any way. The second photo, the security camera also shot because the angel was moving away. The camera is designed to photograph anything in motion or unusual…. lots of tears today when they opened the security on their camera …WOW!"

Speaking with Upnorthlive, a news agency in Michigan, Thorman, who is a fire chief, said he was surprised to see the pictures that were captured by his home security camera which has a motion sensor.

"I said 'That's an angel!' And I was just blown away. I couldn't wait to send it to my wife and send it to Deneille. And I said 'I got an angel, and my camera took a picture of an angel,'" he said.

Reactions to picture of guardian angel

Thorman also sent the pictures to his pastor, Deneille Moes of Jordan Rivers Church, who agreed that it must be an angel .

"It was really clear to me the minute I looked at the photo, I just kind of freaked out a bit," Moes told the news company. "I went like 'Whoa! That's an angel!' And I texted him back, 'That's an angel.' There wasn't any doubt in my mind that we were looking at something supernatural."

His church later issued a statement insisting that the figure in the photo is an angel.

"We have studied the photo from all possibilities. This 'Being' is behind the truck with translucent wings. We checked the temp at 12:49 am for this location. 46* was predicted in town, 39* degrees at the Thorman's perhaps lower, but the average for his home is a 7 degrees difference in temperature. (Their home is out in the sticks which is much colder than us near Lake Charlevoix) The photograph was taken early morning on the 9th. @ 12:49… And it's believed the ground was still cold.

"We contemplated the piles of snow at the residence until May 3rd, (left over from the 3 1/2 + ft. snowstorm April 16–20th) and accounted for the meltdown factor which took quite a few days. …And although moths have been seen in temps of 35* according to research, not a mosquito or moth has been seen yet to-date in their neck of the woods or ours, not sayin' there ain't any; just that we haven't seen any yet in these parts….and tonight, we have another round of frost. So… that's the last of the scientific research. Our conclusion remains the same… Angel," the church said.

Despite this statement, Joe Clark, owner of Glass Lakes Photography in Petoskey, suggests that this figure might be an insect, adding that there is room for speculation.

"It is definitely moth-shaped in the first photo. You can kind of clearly see what looks or could be interpreted as, wings and a head, but at the same time since it's not clearly in focus and since it is what it is, there may be room for interpretation," Clark told Upnorthlive.

What do you think the image is?