Alcohol: 10 interesting things Bible says about drinking

Alcohol 10 things Bible says about drinking

Below are scriptures that discuss drinking and the dangers of alcohol abuse.

To drink or not to drink?

To drink or not to drink is often a bone of contention among Christians. This is probably due to the fact that the Bible talks about drinking but never actually forbids it. Here are 10 things the Holy Book has to say about this particular issue.

They are:

1. Numbers 6:3 — 

“He shall abstain from wine and strong drink; he shall drink no vinegar, whether made from wine or strong drink nor shall he drink any grape juice nor eat fresh or dried grapes.”

2. 1 Corinthians 6:9–10 — 

“Know ye not that the unrighteous shall not inherit the kingdom of God? Be not deceived: neither fornicators, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor effeminate, nor abusers of themselves with mankind, Nor thieves, nor covetous, nor drunkards, nor revilers, nor extortioners, shall inherit the kingdom of God.”

3. 1 Timothy 5:23 — 

“No longer drink only water, but use a little wine for the sake of your stomach and your frequent ailments.”

4. Ephesians 5:6 — 

“Do not get drunk on wine, which leads to debauchery. Instead, be filled with the Spirit.”

5. Luke 21:34 — 

“Be careful, or your hearts will be weighed down with dissipation, drunkenness and the anxieties of life, and that day will close on you unexpectedly like a trap.”

ALSO READ: What Jehovah’s Witnesses, Catholics, Muslims say about drinking, other 'bad' habits

6. Ecclesiastes 9:7 — 

“Go, eat your bread with joy, and drink your wine with a merry heart, for God has already approved what you do.”

7. Isaiah 5:22 — 

“Woe to those who are heroes in drinking wine And valiant men in mixing strong drink.”

8. Galatians 5:19–21 — 

“Now the works of the flesh are obvious: fornication, impurity, licentiousness, idolatry, sorcery, enmities, strife, jealousy, anger, quarrels, dissensions, factions, envy, drunkenness, carousing, and things like these. I am warning you, as I warned you before: those who do such things will not inherit the kingdom of God.”

9. Proverbs 20:1 — 

“Wine is a mocker, strong drink a brawler, And whoever is intoxicated by it is not wise.”

10. Romans 14:21 — 

“It is good not to eat meat or drink wine or do anything that causes your brother to stumble.”

