Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Communities > Religion >

Abortion, other controversial issues churches need to address

Pulse List 3 major controversial issues churches really need to address

Rather than tackling the tithing debate, churches should address important issues like sexual abuse, abortion, and homosexuality.

  • Published:
Abortion, other controversial issues churches need to address play

Nigeria ranked high on the list of countries with the most search interest in abortion pills

(Susie Cushner/Getty Images.)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

There are at least three controversial issues churches really need to address. They are sexual abuse, abortion, and homosexuality.

Abortion

For years, most churches including the Roman Catholics have maintained the same firm stance against abortion. But this has not stopped people from still having abortions.

In fact, a new BBC report has discovered Ghana and Nigeria are the two countries with the highest search interest in abortion pills. This is proof that just telling people not to do something is clearly not stopping them.

Maybe churches need to be more direct in their approach. Rather than just telling people not to have abortions, maybe we need to do a better job explaining why this is a big no-no (Jeremiah 1:5).

ALSO READ: Sex and four other taboo topics the church should be talking about

Homosexuality

Gay relationships and marriages is a hot-button issue in the world that is taking a major toll on churches. It is currently causing division among many denominations like the Presbyterian Church,  Anglican Church, and the United Methodist Church.

This is exactly why more churches need to address the issue, with love of course. God does not hate the sinners but He absolutely despises sin.

Sexual Abuse

In this age of the #metoo movement and increase in cases of sexual abuse in religious denominations across the world, the church as a whole can not afford to keep quiet any longer.

It is time to address and hopefully put an end to abuse in the House of God so that we can help eradicate it from the world.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is a Religion Reporter at Pulse. A graduate with a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Her interests are God, religions, writing, music, books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemesit.udodiong@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @inemudodiong

Top 3

1 MURIC Muslim group gives Falz 7 days to withdraw controversial video or...bullet
2 For Christians Here is what you need to know before prayingbullet
3 Chris Oyakhilome  Pastor successfully ends the Holy Land tourbullet

Religion

Whitney Houston personal Bible goes on sale for $95,000
Whitney Houston Late singer's personal Bible goes on sale for $95,000
Despite MURIC's claims that Falz's visual art is a hate video, another Muslim group defends the artist
MURIC Another Islamic group defends Falz's controversial video
Muslims observing I'tikaf
Ramadan Day 21 Observe I'tikaf and don't get distracted!
Muslims observing I'tikaf
Ramadan Day 20 5 extra prayers that'll get you busy during I'tikaf