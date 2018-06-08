Abortion, other controversial issues churches need to address

news

There are at least three controversial issues churches really need to address . They are sexual abuse, abortion, and homosexuality.

Abortion

For years, most churches including the Roman Catholics have maintained the same firm stance against abortion. But this has not stopped people from still having abortions.

In fact, a new BBC report has discovered Ghana and Nigeria are the two countries with the highest search interest in abortion pills . This is proof that just telling people not to do something is clearly not stopping them.

Maybe churches need to be more direct in their approach. Rather than just telling people not to have abortions, maybe we need to do a better job explaining why this is a big no-no (Jeremiah 1:5).

Homosexuality

Gay relationships and marriages is a hot-button issue in the world that is taking a major toll on churches. It is currently causing division among many denominations like the Presbyterian Church, Anglican Church , and the United Methodist Church.

This is exactly why more churches need to address the issue, with love of course. God does not hate the sinners but He absolutely despises sin.

Sexual Abuse

In this age of the #metoo movement and increase in cases of sexual abuse in religious denominations across the world, the church as a whole can not afford to keep quiet any longer.

It is time to address and hopefully put an end to abuse in the House of God so that we can help eradicate it from the world.