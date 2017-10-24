Home > Communities > Religion >

5 beautiful women who are married to your favourite pastors

Pulse List 5 beautiful women who are married to your favourite pastors

We take a look at five stunning ladies and how they ended up with popular Nigerian men of God.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Pastor Ifeanyi Adefarasin and beautiful wives of other pastors play

Pastor Ifeanyi Adefarasin and beautiful wives of other pastors

(believersportal)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Pastors in Nigeria are well loved.

We love to talk and read about them, but enough is ever said anything about the people behind the scenes, their wives.

Today, we take a look at five beautiful women who are married to your favourite pastors.

Pastor Mrs Faith Oyedepo

Pastor Faith Abiola Oyedepo, known as Mama, is married to Dr David Oyedepo, the founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide a.k.a. Winners’ Chapel.

35 years later, Bishop Oyedepo and his wife are still giving us relationship goals play

35 years later, Bishop Oyedepo and his wife are still giving us relationship goals

(nairaland)

 

She met her husband years ago at a park as a student in Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU). They got married in 1982.

35 years later, Bishop Oyedepo and his wife are still giving us relationship goals play

35 years later, Bishop Oyedepo and his wife are still giving us relationship goals

(prayersfire)

Her style is simple but classy.

Pastor Folu Adeboye

Pastor (Mrs) Folu Adeboye is married to the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch A. Adeboye.

One of the surprising things about Pastor Adeboye is that he is very romantic play

One of the surprising things about Pastor Adeboye is that he is very romantic

(rccg)

 

Mrs Adeboye, also known as Mother-in-Israel, met her husband in 1965. According to him, “the only challenge I would say we had during our courtship was probably the strictness of her dad who was a minister in the Methodist Church.

"I could only visit her daughter when someone was present. If we went for a stroll, it had to be for a very limited time. Looking back now, I am very grateful to God for this because the old man was following the examples laid down by the scriptures.” They eventually tied the knot on September 8, 1967.

Like Mrs Oyedepo, her style is simple, modest yet classy.

Flashback to when Adeboyes broke the Internet with their kiss play

Flashback to when Adeboyes broke the Internet with their kiss

(ogafricans)

 

ALSO READ: Twitter’s reaction to Pastor Folu calling Daddy G.O her MCM is the best thing you will see this week

Evelyn Joshua

This lovely lady is a minister at the Synagogue Church of all Nations. Her husband is the well known Prophet T. B Joshua.

Evangelist Evelyn Joshua play

Evangelist Evelyn Joshua

(mjemagazine)

 

Their love story is different because he proposed to her 45 minutes after they met. According to her, “he told me a lot of things about myself, both things that I knew, and those that I never knew. I was shocked. He told me about my family, about my past, my present and my future. Altogether, we spent about 45 minutes.

"At the end of the whole thing, he spoke to me in Yoruba and said: Joo ma binu o. Ma ro pe bi mo se nba gbogbo eniyan ti o ba wa s’odo mi soro ni eleyi o. Mi o ni ale, mi o dee fee ni ale. Sugbon, se oo fe mi? (Transliterated, this means: Please, don’t be annoyed. Don’t think this is how I talk to everyone that comes to me. I don’t have a concubine, and I don’t want to have a concubine. But can you marry me?)

"Some months later, I asked him why he thought it was right seeing a lady for the first time and going on to propose to her. He said he had seen me four days before that very day.”

Evangelist Evelyn Joshua is a beautiful woman play

Evangelist Evelyn Joshua is a beautiful woman

(rumaafrica)

 

Like the previous wives, her style is also very modest but stylish.

Pastor Ifeyinwa Adefarasin

Her husband is Pastor Paul Adefarasin of the House on the Rock. Years before getting married, she was a beauty queen at the University of Lagos. Now, she is the Co-Pastor, House on the Rock Church.

According to Pastor Paul, they met “24 years ago and we’re still dating 24 years later; we’ve been married for 22 of those years. She’s my still waters and my green pasture; I lay me down in the calm of her embrace. Her love is wind into my sails, her voice is quietening to my storm. The glint in her eyes reminds me that God loves me endlessly."

The Adefarasins play

The Adefarasins

(nairaland)

 

"Ifeanyi is my Ijebu Princess and my Asaba Queen; I have watched her bloom and blossom like daffodils in the spring; I’ve watched her grow wiser with every new year; I’ve watched her grow stronger with every storm — she is my virtuous woman and leading lady. I’ve watched her pursue her passion; strive for and attain excellence at everything she does. It is no wonder that our churches celebrate her; men and women are blessed by her, and many seek to emulate her as she lives as an example of a Godly woman.”

The Adefarasins play

The Adefarasins

(bellanaija)

 

Her style is more fashionable than the rest.

ALSO READ: House On The Rock founder, wife celebrate 22nd wedding anniversary

Pastor Mrs Nike Adeyemi

This beautiful, soft-spoken woman is married to Pastor Sam Adeyemi of the Daystar Christian Centre. She is the president of The Real Woman Foundation.

Pastor Nike play

Pastor Nike

(kamdora)

Reportedly, the two met while she was a worker and her husband was the pastor. Like Prophet T.B Joshua, the pastor knew that she was the one from day one.

Rev. Sam and Nike Adeyemi play

Rev. Sam and Nike Adeyemi

(instagram)

 

In his words, “My heart did not deceive me when it exclaimed, “This is the kind of a girl one should marry,” the first day I chatted with you. I sure understand how Adam felt the first time he sighted Eve. I followed my heart and the rest, as they say, is history.”

Pastor Nike at 50 play

Pastor Nike at 50

(nircle)

 

Her style is fashionable, classy and simple.

These are not the only beautiful women married to Pastors. Others include the following.

Former Miss Lux, Ibidun Ighodalo is married to the Senior Pastor of Trinity House Church, Lagos Ituah Ighodalo play

Former Miss Lux, Ibidun Ighodalo is married to the Senior Pastor of Trinity House Church, Lagos Ituah Ighodalo

(kemifilani)

Pastor Modele Fatoyinbo, wife of the founder of The Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) play

Pastor Modele Fatoyinbo, wife of the founder of The Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA)

(honeyinxs/wordpress)

Pastor Oritsejafor and his wife, Helen play

Pastor Oritsejafor and his wife, Helen

(ayo-oritsejafor.org)

Pastor Nomthi Rosemary Odukoya, wife of the founder of the Fountain of Life Bible Church, Taiwo Odukoya play

Pastor Nomthi Rosemary Odukoya, wife of the founder of the Fountain of Life Bible Church, Taiwo Odukoya

(motherhoodinstyle)

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is an Associate Content Writer at Pulse. A graduate with a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Her interests are God, religions, writing, music, books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemesit.udodiong@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @inemudodiong

Top 3

1 Pulse List 20 unbelievable church posters you need to seebullet
2 Religion Vs Sex: This Pastor has an explanation for increase in...bullet
3 Pulse List You won't believe these 10 names belong to real churchesbullet

Related Articles

Adeboye 5 things you need to know about Mrs Folu
The Oyedepos 35 years later, this couple is still giving us divine relationship goals
Rev. Sam, Nike Adeyemi Daystar pastors are proof that you need God for a successful marriage
Faith Oyedepo Wife of Bishop David Oyedepo celebrates him on 'Father's day'
Chris Oyakhilome Ex wife of clergyman reportedly remarries
Pastor Adeboye 3 major things that prove that Daddy G.O is just like us
Throwback Thursday Flashback to that moment the Adeboyes broke the Internet with their kiss [VIDEO]
Adeboye There is nothing wrong with Pastors ‘playing love’ on social media
Bishop Oyedepo Pastor’s latest advice is really good
Adeboye Vs Cardinal Okoye Here is what the controversy is all about

Religion

African Church bishop was able to escape death at the hands of Fulani gunmen
Kidnap How African Church bishop escaped death at the hands of Fulani gunmen
We need more God, less pop culture
Pulse Opinion Nigerian churches need more God and less pop culture
‘Shroud of Turin’, a cloth that bears the image of Jesus Christ
Pulse List Gates of Hell and other religious things archaeologists have found so far
What if we could have world peace without religion?
Pulse Opinion It is possible to have world peace without religion