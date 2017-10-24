5 beautiful women who are married to your favourite pastors

Pastors in Nigeria are well loved.

We love to talk and read about them, but enough is ever said anything about the people behind the scenes, their wives.

Today, we take a look at five beautiful women who are married to your favourite pastors.

Pastor Mrs Faith Oyedepo

Pastor Faith Abiola Oyedepo, known as Mama, is married to Dr David Oyedepo, the founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide a.k.a. Winners’ Chapel.

She met her husband years ago at a park as a student in Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU). They got married in 1982 .

Her style is simple but classy.

Pastor Folu Adeboye

Pastor (Mrs) Folu Adeboye is married to the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch A. Adeboye .

Mrs Adeboye , also known as Mother-in-Israel, met her husband in 1965. According to him, “the only challenge I would say we had during our courtship was probably the strictness of her dad who was a minister in the Methodist Church.

"I could only visit her daughter when someone was present. If we went for a stroll, it had to be for a very limited time. Looking back now, I am very grateful to God for this because the old man was following the examples laid down by the scriptures.” They eventually tied the knot on September 8, 1967.

Like Mrs Oyedepo, her style is simple, modest yet classy.

Evelyn Joshua

This lovely lady is a minister at the Synagogue Church of all Nations. Her husband is the well known Prophet T. B Joshua.

Their love story is different because he proposed to her 45 minutes after they met. According to her, “he told me a lot of things about myself, both things that I knew, and those that I never knew. I was shocked. He told me about my family, about my past, my present and my future. Altogether, we spent about 45 minutes.

"At the end of the whole thing, he spoke to me in Yoruba and said: Joo ma binu o. Ma ro pe bi mo se nba gbogbo eniyan ti o ba wa s’odo mi soro ni eleyi o. Mi o ni ale, mi o dee fee ni ale. Sugbon, se oo fe mi? (Transliterated, this means: Please, don’t be annoyed. Don’t think this is how I talk to everyone that comes to me. I don’t have a concubine, and I don’t want to have a concubine. But can you marry me?)

"Some months later, I asked him why he thought it was right seeing a lady for the first time and going on to propose to her. He said he had seen me four days before that very day.”

Like the previous wives, her style is also very modest but stylish.

Pastor Ifeyinwa Adefarasin

Her husband is Pastor Paul Adefarasin of the House on the Rock. Years before getting married, she was a beauty queen at the University of Lagos. Now, she is the Co-Pastor, House on the Rock Church.

According to Pastor Paul, they met “24 years ago and we’re still dating 24 years later; we’ve been married for 22 of those years. She’s my still waters and my green pasture; I lay me down in the calm of her embrace. Her love is wind into my sails, her voice is quietening to my storm. The glint in her eyes reminds me that God loves me endlessly."

"Ifeanyi is my Ijebu Princess and my Asaba Queen; I have watched her bloom and blossom like daffodils in the spring; I’ve watched her grow wiser with every new year; I’ve watched her grow stronger with every storm — she is my virtuous woman and leading lady. I’ve watched her pursue her passion; strive for and attain excellence at everything she does. It is no wonder that our churches celebrate her; men and women are blessed by her, and many seek to emulate her as she lives as an example of a Godly woman.”

Her style is more fashionable than the rest.

Pastor Mrs Nike Adeyemi

This beautiful, soft-spoken woman is married to Pastor Sam Adeyemi of the Daystar Christian Centre. She is the president of The Real Woman Foundation.

Reportedly, the two met while she was a worker and her husband was the pastor. Like Prophet T.B Joshua, the pastor knew that she was the one from day one .

In his words, “My heart did not deceive me when it exclaimed, “This is the kind of a girl one should marry,” the first day I chatted with you. I sure understand how Adam felt the first time he sighted Eve. I followed my heart and the rest, as they say, is history.”

Her style is fashionable, classy and simple.

