Twitter loses it as Mrs Folu Adeboye calls RCCG G.O her #MCM

Twitter is going crazy over Pastor Folu Adeboye’s latest post.

A picture of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) was shared from her account, @PastorAAAdeboye.

The caption read, “Just take a look at my #MCM and #MCE. I am a blessed woman. #MansTooHot”

This blatant PDA, combined with the #MansTooHot, as opposed to the well known #MansNotHot, has received some hilarious reactions.

So far, this post has gathered 88 retweets and 108 likes in less than two hours.

What do you think?