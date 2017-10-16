Home > Communities > Religion >

Twitter loses it as Mrs Folu Adeboye calls RCCG G.O her #MCM

Adeboye Twitter’s reaction to Pastor Folu calling Daddy G.O her MCM is the best thing you will see this week

The Internet just can't handle this level of Public Display of Affection (PDA) between the Adeboyes.

Flashback to when Adeboyes broke the Internet with their kiss

Flashback to when Adeboyes broke the Internet with their kiss

Twitter is going crazy over Pastor Folu Adeboye’s latest post.

A picture of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) was shared from her account, @PastorAAAdeboye.

The caption read, “Just take a look at my #MCM and #MCE. I am a blessed woman. #MansTooHot”

 

This blatant PDA, combined with the #MansTooHot, as opposed to the well known #MansNotHot, has received some hilarious reactions.

ALSO READ: 3 major things that prove that Pastor A. Adeboye is just like us

Check them out:

 

So far, this post has gathered 88 retweets and 108 likes in less than two hours.

What do you think?

Is it okay for Men and Women of God to ‘play love’ on social media?»

