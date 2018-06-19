3 popular Bible verses that are usually used out of context

news

We all need context for everything we say and do in life. It is the key to great Biblical interpretation and the lack of it is the reason for so many messed up doctrines, teachings. e.t.c. This is why Pulse Religion is highlighting the following popular Bible verses that are usually taken and used out of context . The goal - to put an end to the false teachings.

Here are the verses and what they really mean when they are used in context:

Matthew 7:1 - "Judge not, that you be not judged"

This one is usually used in defense of pastors or to prevent people from attempting to correct others.

The reality is that this is just one part of s conversation between Jesus and His disciples. After Jesus says "Judge not, that you be not judged," the next verse reads: "For with the same judgment you pronounce you will be judged, and with the measure you use it will be measured to you."

Verses 3 to 5 go on to add: "Why do you see the speck that is in your brother's eye, but do not notice the log that is in your own eye? Or how can you say to your brother, 'Let me take the speck out of your eye,' when there is the log in your own eye? You hypocrite, first take the log out of your own eye, and then you will see clearly to take the speck out of your brother's eye."

Read in context, we see that this conversation is not Jesus telling His disciples, not to 'judge' others. Rather, it is a warning not to be a hypocrite but to get your own house in order before pointing out the issues with others.

ALSO READ: 5 popular sayings do NOT exist in the Bible

Philippians 4:13 - "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me"

This scripture is often used to inspire people to reach their goals. According to Religion News Service columnist Jonathan Merritt, it is actually "misunderstood, misused, and misinterpreted."

He explains his stance in his 2104 article titled: 'Philippians 4:13: How many Christians misuse the iconic verse.'

"For them [many Christians who use the verse], the 'all things' that Christ empowers them to accomplish includes fulfilling their dreams, climbing to new heights, and embracing their destinies," he wrote.

"Unfortunately, this way of interpreting and applying Philippians 4:13 couldn't be further from its actual meaning," Merritt continued.

His argument: "But more than the setting, we must recognize that Philippians 4:13 is part of a larger idea. When we look at verses 11 and 12, the thought begins to take shape: Not that I speak in regard to need, for I have learned in whatever state I am, to be content: I know how to be abased, and I know how to abound. Everywhere and in all things I have learned both to be full and to be hungry, both to abound and to suffer need.

"Paul isn't telling Christians that they should dream bigger dreams; he is reminding them that they can endure the crushing feeling of defeat if those dreams aren't realized. He's not encouraging Christians to go out and conquer the world; he's reminding them that they can press on when the world conquers them."

He concludes with a really cool ending writing, " I don't need a God who motivates me to pursue my career dreams or chase down opportunities for personal advancement. I possess that drive on my own. Instead, I need a God who hunkers down in life's trenches with me, who isn't afraid to get mucky and messy and wade with me through tragedy and pain and failure."

Merritt is absolutely right. The 'all things' in this verse is less about achievements and everything to do with relying on the supernatural ability that comes when we pursue God's will. It is also about giving credit to God for surviving the impossible (See Philippians 4:11–13).

Philippians 4:19 - "And my God will supply every need of yours according to his riches in glory in Christ Jesus."

Thanks to this misused verses, many people see God as a magical genie able and willing to deliver all our wishes.

Read in context, we see that Paul is actually telling the Philippians to seek spiritual maturity with the knowledge that God will not let them down.