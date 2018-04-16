7 awesome things every Christian should know about God

news

God is a being like no other. He is unique, great, amazing. These are just a few of the many things we know and ways to describe Him. There is still so much we have to learn about Him.

Below are seven awesome things every Christian should know about God.

1. He is Holy —

This is the most undebatable thing about God. He is without a doubt the most sacred, clean, perfect and the Holiest of Holies.

“Holy, Holy, Holy, is the Lord Almighty” — Revelation 4:8.

2. He never lies

Whatever God says happens, maybe not when we expect it to but it ALWAYS comes to pass. It is in His nature to remain faithful and truthful even when His creation stray.

2 Timothy 2:13 says, “[I]f we are faithless, he remains faithful — for he cannot deny himself.”

Deuteronomy7:9 says, “Know therefore that the LORD your God is God; he is the faithful God, keeping his covenant of love to a thousand generations of those who love him and keep his commands.”

3. He is love

God is literally love. He is made of love, not the messed up, worldly version but the most unadulterated type of love. This is why His love is steadfast, unchanging, unselfish, slow to anger, a zillion times any love you think you know.

John 3:16 confirms this saying, “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life.”

Psalm 136:26 says, “…for his steadfast love endures forever.”

Romans 5:8 adds, “God shows his love for us in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us.”

This is why we have been commanded to “love one another, for love is from God, and whoever loves has been born of God and knows God. Anyone who does not love does not know God, because God is love — 1 John 4:7–8.

4. He is omnipotent —

The word ‘omnipotent’ is a compound word that means all (Omni) powerful (potent). It refers to a being who has unlimited power and influence. From the Bible, we can tell that this word definitely suits God as He is absolutely all powerful.

Romans 1:20 says, “For his invisible attributes, namely, his eternal power and divine nature, have been clearly perceived, ever since the creation of the world, in the things that have been made. So they are without excuse.”

Psalm 33:9 adds, “For he spoke, and it came to be; he commanded, and it stood firm.”

5. He is merciful and gracious —

Psalm 145:8 says, “The LORD is gracious and merciful; Slow to anger and great in lovingkindness.”

Romans 9:15–16 adds, “I will have mercy on whom I have mercy, and I will have compassion on whom I have compassion. So then it does not depend on the man who wills or the man who runs, but on God who has mercy.”

6. He is good

Life happens and we forget that a serve a good God who sympathizes with us, cares and is genuinely full of goodwill.

No matter what happens, never forget that God is good and He is concerned about humanity.

Psalm 34:8 tells us, “O, taste and see that the Lord is good.”

Matthew 7:11 says, “If you then, who are evil, know how to give good gifts to your children, how much more will your Father who is in heaven give good things to those who ask him!”

Jesus confirms this in Mark 10:18 — “And Jesus said to him, “Why do you call me good? No one is good except God alone.”

7. He is glorious —

God’s glory is revealed His nature and creation as seen in Revelation 21:23 which says, “And the city has no need of the sun or of the moon to shine on it, for the glory of God has illumined it, and its lamp is the Lamb.”

“The glory of God is the infinite beauty and greatness of God’s manifold perfections. The infinite beauty — and I am focusing on the manifestation of his character and his worth and his attributes — all of his perfections and greatness are beautiful as they are seen, and there are many of them. That is why I use the word manifold,” American pastor and author John Piper adds.