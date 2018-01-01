2018 Prophecies: What pastors say about Buhari, Obasanjo, Atiku

news

2018 is here and the prophecies are rolling in from our favorite pastors who have a lot to say about President Buhari, Obasanjo, Atiku and more.

These revelations from God also concern N-Power, treasury looters, APC, Ahmed Bolaji Tinubu, Vice President Prof. Osinbajo, Governor Ambode, PDP, Osinbajo and the 2019 election in general.

Here is what these various pastors and prophets have to say about the new year.

Fr. Ejike Mbaka

The Spiritual Director, Adoration Ministry, Enugu Nigeria, has a warning for President Muhammadu Buhari concerning the 2019 elections.

He shared this earlier today while delivering his New Year Message, according to Naija News.

Here is an excerpt from Rev Mbaka’s 2018 prophecy:

“…The Lord says, Nigerians, he says, captive Nigerians, you will be speedily rescued; Nigerians, things are very very difficult, hard and tough nowadays; the hardship is not from God, they are man-made; the wicked cabals and satanic agents in this country have wickedly kidnapped the goodwill and good intentions of Mr. President, Muhammadu Buhari; his good intentions have been kidnapped;

“President Buhari must wake up and sit up immediately or…heaven demands him, heaven demands Buhari, our President to change all those who are holding and caging him in captivity; if he will not change them, he will be changed; Mr. President wake up; sit up; God said you are toying with the privilege given to you; there is no time; Nigerians are dying in your hand; people are not happy with your system. Change or you will be changed…

“So, Mr. President, as I was waiting on the Lord, I’m asked to advise you, don’t come out for 2nd tenure, after this, retire, peacefully. Mr. President, you are the cause of your own problem. God gave you an adviser, a wonderful mentor, a visionist, a matriarch, in the person of your wife, Aisha, but you don’t want to listen to her, that woman is heartbroken because she understood that you are not yourself. Come back to yourself or you will cry by the time you will be sent out of office. So, those who are encouraging you to come out and run again, they want to disgrace you shamefully and publicly.

“A time is coming when Nigerian is going to be a country that is worthy for investment, investors will come from the North, South, and East, from foreign countries to invest in Nigeria; at that time, the people can see that the government of Nigeria and the pattern of governance is our problem. God has given Nigerians everything and He says, ‘Nigerians be patient with me.’ It will not take time I will begin to deal wickedly to those who are dealing wickedly to you people. Those who are punishing you, I will punish.

“…Many families will be visited by the spirit of death, so the people of God are encouraged to soak themselves in the blood of Jesus Christ. The secret of victory over this spirit of death is continuous indwelling in the blood of the lamb.”

Pastor Paul Enenche

The minister of Dunamis International Gospel Centre (DIGC), Abuja, has also shared his prophecy for the new year .

During the new year cross overservice in his church, he said he sees 2018 as the year of open doors, a new beginning for Nigeria.

He added that God is going to take his revenge on the wicked.

In his words, “There shall be a drastic shift in dimension in all realms in an unpredictable manner”.

Prophet Samuel Oyadara

The founder and general overseer of Christ for All Peoples Church, Ojoo, Lagos State, has shared his insights for 2018.

He shared them with Tribune. He said, “God is warning Obasanjo to repent before he dies. Osinbajo needs to pray hard to escape plan of the enemies. Tinubu should pray against assassination.

“What Atiku Abubakar must do if he wants to rule Nigeria is that he would need to conquer his strong political enemies through serious prayers.‎ I saw PDP umbrella rising up.”

Prophet Oyadara added that a former president is going to be sick this year and that God had not anointed a presidential candidate for 2019.

Prophet Williams Nkang

The Spiritual Leader of God’s Mind City Church in Abuja has also announced his prophecy for this new year.

Daily Post reports that God told him that many corrupt politicians will die, adding that Nigeria should expect peace and tranquility in 2018.

In his words, “The Lord told me to warn treasury looters that some of them will join their ancestors in mysterious ways in 2018 unless they come clean before all Nigerians and retrace their steps, because God himself has promised to personally fight corruption on behalf of the poor masses who groan in pain as a result of the menace.

“The Lord told me: ‘I am releasing my angels of death to go after those who plunder and loot the commonwealth of my people.’

”He told me that Nigerians will witness great prosperity in 2018; the country will enjoy a bountiful harvest. I saw it; I say what has been revealed to me.

“The nation’s investment in agriculture and other social investment programmes such as NPower and YouWin will yield life-transforming results. Forget about rumors of an imminent increase in pump price of petrol, the economy won’t slip into another recession.

“The Lord has also told me to tell the whole world that though political tensions will be experienced within certain circles in the country ahead of the 2019 general elections, Nigeria will enjoy relative peace and tranquility.

“President Muhammadu Buhari must rise to the mandate of his office and provide the nation with quality leadership.

“If Buhari fails to rise to the occasion, the nation will be derailed from the path of blessings which God has prepared for it in 2018.”

Primate Belonwu Ezeanyaeche

The cleric of White Holy Sword of Light Church, Abuja has also heard from God.

Speaking with Independent, he said, “What I am saying is what God had revealed to me about this country and about Buhari and what Nigeria is going to be. Everything is working according to God’s plan. God brought this man in to strengthen issues.

“Atiku defeating Buhari in an election is like having a camel passing through the eye of a needle. It cannot be possible. He cannot. Atiku has lost the key to the presidency since 2006. There is no way he can be the president of Nigeria, even if he contests for 10, 20 times, he will not be the president of this country."

“God revealed it to me. In 2006, I warned him. You finished the 8 years as a Vice President, stay away let another person contribute his quota. But he hardened his heart and that was when God took away that blessing from him.

“So whether he contests against Buhari or he contests against another person, Atiku will not be the president of this country because God has taken the key from him.

“Atiku is not going anywhere. God revealed to me that Buhari will rule this country for 8 years and there will be an attempt to eliminate him and that has already happened.

“God saved him because he has to fulfill his mandate. So anybody that will come after Buhari will have to wait till he finishes the work God wanted him to do.

“I want Nigerians to be very watchful or very careful because the man that will succeed Buhari will be more decisive than Buhari and Nigerians will cry for the return of Buhari.

“Nigerians will clamor for Buhari to come back to power. Buhari is very soft compared to the man that will come after him. APC will still be in power.

“I am telling you is what God revealed to me. You can hardly know that Buhari is a military general because of his humility, his courage and the way he relates with people. He is different from someone who would promise what he can’t fulfill. Buhari is a silent achiever.

“I prefer Buhari to Atiku because God revealed these things to me. God revealed Atiku to me in 2006 when he was working as Vice President under Obasanjo.”