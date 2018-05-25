Home > Communities > Bloggers >

'White Boy Rick 'brings heart-wrenching history of a Detroit teenager

Movie review 'White Boy Rick' brings life to a heart-wrenching history of a Detroit teenager

Yann Demange’s “White Boy Rick” delves into the life of Richard Wershe Junior, a teenager who became FBI’s undercover agent in the war against drug and crimes in America of the 1980s.

A teenager goes bad

He himself later grew up to be a criminal and was eventually arrested and banished to the cold hard life of prison. And he was not to just experience that life so as to come back to tell the story; his sentence was final. He was to spend the rest of his life within the wintry harsh walls of the prison.

Between lawlessness and lawfulness

You’d agree that whoever pinpointed this story for a motion picture has a special eye for good stories that can make life-changing questions float scarily before the face of the world. There is indeed a thin line between lawfulness and lawlessness. This is a blatant indictment of the high level of negligence on the part of the FBI. Such a boy should have never been allowed to wander off their radar. An informant is an embodiment of secrets, and as such, people who play such roles must be closely monitored.

Relationship between father and son

It is noted that what really draws the attention of the director to this story   is the heart wrenching relationship between the titular character and his father. Truly, there is no way anyone could have studied the boy’s moral degeneration without investigating the relationship at the familial level. “White Boy Rick” is mainly a family story detailing how a single parent (Matthew McCnaughey) and his children weather the storm in the face of unspeakable penury. If you wish to see a movie with a mighty milk of humanity gushing down from it’s core, it is “White Boy Rick” that should hit your mind.

An authentic character

To bring the character of Rick to life, the filmmaker had to send out an army of scouts who would fish out a believable teenager whose life is as close as possible to that of Wershe Junior. And the scouts did find a fifteen year old Merritt who had gotten into the kind of trouble that earned him a stint out of the class. The director admits he could have called on professional youngsters to play the character but it would have been a disservice to the character.

Stellar cast

Starring in this amazing forthcoming Sony Pictures movie are Matthew McConaughey (Oscar Winner), Jennifer Jason Leigh, Piper Laurie, Bruce Dern (Oscar nominees) Rory Cochrane, RJ Cycler, and Bel Powley.

“White Boy Rick” is set to release on September 14th 2018.

Written by Omidire Idowu

