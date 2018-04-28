Home > Communities > Bloggers >

Poetry - Shemawomanda

Poetry Shemawomanda

...a reminder of her blunt, unAfrican, starry-eyed, and radical stance on the place of the female gender in the society.

A corruption of her name and a reminder of her blunt radical stance on the place of the female gender in the society.

A corruption of her name and a reminder of her blunt radical stance on the place of the female gender in the society.

(Pinterest)
The poem takes its title from the name of a famous Nigerian author who comes under attack over her use of certain words during her interview with Hilary Clinton.

This title is a corruption of her name and a reminder of her blunt, unAfrican, starry-eyed, and radical stance on the place of the female gender in the society.

No sacred cow

Dear Shemawomanda,

Men sang for the lawd

who once rode a donkey

into J of Rusalem,

and nailed him few days later.

smh

so much for love!

Wind comes to shake things up and people learn to avoid it

Wind zings and makes

everything waltz

and men love it that way,

but shut their doors

and windows

when she comes howling.

People love the rain but find some shade when it rains

Men speak of

dancing in the rain

only to  run for cover

when she comes

sweeping the streets.

Moguls of Mile 12

even ward it off

with amulets and incantations

when the skies threaten

to mess the day with tears.

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Says We Should All Be Feminists.

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Says We Should All Be Feminists.

(girltalkhq.com)

 

Read Also: The compassionate Alpha female.

We love and hate  in mysterious ways

If we so much love the Sun,

why do we make a festival of shades

when she comes smiling?

Stay humble when the world sings your praise

If tomorrow comes

and men fall at your

feet in profuse confession

of love and adoration,

fall on your knees,

and ‘behave,’ cos

men have a penchant

for unmaking the things

that they make

and the things they can’t make.

 

Affectionately yours,

Josh.

Written by Omidire Idowu.

Author

Omidire Idowu

Omidire Idowu is a Pulse Blogger Omidire, Idowu Joshua is a critic, creative writer, professional editor and proofreader whose works have appeared in different publications. He currently writes and edits for publication firms, online magazines, cinemas and private individuals. You may reach him via noblelifeliver@gmail .com

