...a reminder of her blunt, unAfrican, starry-eyed, and radical stance on the place of the female gender in the society.
This title is a corruption of her name and a reminder of her blunt, unAfrican, starry-eyed, and radical stance on the place of the female gender in the society.
Dear Shemawomanda,
Men sang for the lawd
who once rode a donkey
into J of Rusalem,
and nailed him few days later.
smh
so much for love!
Wind zings and makes
everything waltz
and men love it that way,
but shut their doors
and windows
when she comes howling.
Men speak of
dancing in the rain
only to run for cover
when she comes
sweeping the streets.
Moguls of Mile 12
even ward it off
with amulets and incantations
when the skies threaten
to mess the day with tears.
Read Also: The compassionate Alpha female.
If we so much love the Sun,
why do we make a festival of shades
when she comes smiling?
If tomorrow comes
and men fall at your
feet in profuse confession
of love and adoration,
fall on your knees,
and ‘behave,’ cos
men have a penchant
for unmaking the things
that they make
and the things they can’t make.
Affectionately yours,
Josh.
Written by Omidire Idowu.