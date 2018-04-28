24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The poem takes its title from the name of a famous Nigerian author who comes under attack over her use of certain words during her interview with Hilary Clinton.

This title is a corruption of her name and a reminder of her blunt, unAfrican, starry-eyed, and radical stance on the place of the female gender in the society.

No sacred cow

Dear Shemawomanda,

Men sang for the lawd

who once rode a donkey

into J of Rusalem,

and nailed him few days later.

smh

so much for love!

Wind comes to shake things up and people learn to avoid it

Wind zings and makes

everything waltz

and men love it that way,

but shut their doors

and windows

when she comes howling.

People love the rain but find some shade when it rains

Men speak of

dancing in the rain

only to run for cover

when she comes

sweeping the streets.

Moguls of Mile 12

even ward it off

with amulets and incantations

when the skies threaten

to mess the day with tears.

We love and hate in mysterious ways

If we so much love the Sun,

why do we make a festival of shades

when she comes smiling?

Stay humble when the world sings your praise

If tomorrow comes

and men fall at your

feet in profuse confession

of love and adoration,

fall on your knees,

and ‘behave,’ cos

men have a penchant

for unmaking the things

that they make

and the things they can’t make.

Affectionately yours,

Josh.

Written by Omidire Idowu.