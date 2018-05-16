Home > Communities > Bloggers >

Struggling in A Society That Is Gradually Supporting Yahoo Boys

The Nigerian Youth: Struggling in A Society That Is Gradually Supporting Yahoo Boys

People cry foul about our politicians being corrupt while in their own homes corruption is a lifestyle...

  • Published:
Suspected Yahoo boys in a night club play

Suspected Yahoo boys in a night club

(Pulse.ng)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A few days ago, Noble Igwe was trending on Twitter simply because he called out possible locations where internet fraudsters usually stay.

While going through the comments on twitter, a sane person would understand that our society is becoming hypocritical when it comes to judging our corrupt politicians and internet fraudsters.

Online Businesses Being Misinterpreted as Fraud

As a student of the University of Port Harcourt, I get to meet a lot of people in school daily while I work with my laptop in class and once they spot some Google AdSense earnings, they actually begin to think I’m into internet fraud and start asking me for the latest “format”. I politely respond that I am a digital marketer and a blogger. It’s quite appalling and despicable that a young person will sit down and gradually plan how to steal from someone.

Read Also: Don't even try to normalise Yahoo Yahoo, a fraudster is a fraudster

The “Nigerian Factor”

I’m a youth, I understand that the Nigerian society doesn’t favor anybody unless you have connections, you were born with a silver spoon or God just helps you. Nigerian youths should step up their game.  Young people all over the world are making their mark despite how the society treats them. In Nigeria what do we have. A bunch of scammers. How many people have lost jobs with foreign clients simply because they have the tag “Nigeria” on their nationality?

EFCC Arrests Four For Internet Fraud play

EFCC Arrests Four For Internet Fraud

(theportcitynews.com)

 

I sat down to discuss with a group of friends and asked them what they thought about the “yahoo” trend that has taken the minds of young people in the Nigerian society. The reply I got was mind blowing and left me shocked for minutes. According to him, these internet fraudsters are bringing back the money the whites allegedly stole from us. My question is which money was stolen? Is it the same money that politicians are laundering and sending to foreign countries?

I was very disappointed and I had to walk out of the scene. Unfortunately, he is not the only person with that mindset.  The idea of working online and online business is being misinterpreted everyday as internet fraud. Every young guy wants to drive the latest G-Wagon and use the latest iPhone and the only means they resort to is scamming people because those that they have seen doing it seem to be successful.

How Our Society Has Changed

Greed has changed our society. People cry foul about our politicians being corrupt while in their own homes corruption is a lifestyle and when someone comes out to say something about it, they openly accuse the person of being a snitch.

A yahoo boy is a thief armed with a Laptop. play

A yahoo boy is a thief armed with a Laptop.

(eremnews.com)

 

An armed robber is a thief armed with a gun, a yahoo boy is a thief armed with a Laptop. There is no difference. Both of them illegally take what is not theirs with a weapon. I wish young people can understand that everyone is moving at their own speed and life isn’t an exam. You aren’t competing with anybody else but yourself. Why should you go and ruin someone’s life and expect to live a happy life?

Let us call a spade a spade. We should stop supporting evil.

Read Also: Noble Igwe is not scared to say how yahoo boys hide their money

What Lies Ahead for The Nigerian Youth

There’s this common belief among young people – snitches get stitches. It’s quite wrong. Once people see something evil and wrong they should stop supporting it. A couple of entertainers have been bashed continuously because they openly spoke out about this evil norm destroying our society. Why give a criminal chieftaincy titles? Why support a fraudster because he’s your friend or he gives you money?

The Nigerian society is quickly losing its values and something has to be done to make sure that the younger generation does not join the bandwagon.

Written by Michael Ajah.

I’m focused on making our society a better place by using technology to improve the society around me. Follow @NaijaTechGuy on Twitter and Instagram. I run www.naijatechguy.com .

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Blogger

Pulse Blogger From thought-provoking opinion pieces to carefully crafted creative articles, Pulse bloggers keep you thoroughly entertained. The views expressed here are solely those of the author in his private capacity and do not in any way represent the views of Pulse as an organization.

Top 3

1 Valentine Special Best love letter ever written in human historybullet
2 Religious Commentary Unholy union: The Case of Compromise In Christianitybullet
3 Bloggers Challenge My B.U.R.G.E.R experiencebullet

Related Articles

Vlog Makeup Series Halo makeup look
Do good girls also finish last? [Part 3] – Hope is not lost for good girls
Short Story Finding fate
Should you pray for your enemies to die? RCCG, MFM & Daddy Freeze
Nature The beauty of scenery
Educational 5 reasons why students cheat
Social Commentary Codeine: the new political opponent in Nigeria
Religious Commentary Daddy Freeze on shiloh, internet fraud, Rwanda and Kagame
Personal Finance How to make 5 figure income online monthly.
Education Entrepreneurship in education

Bloggers

A loaf of bread
Short Story A loaf of bread
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting
Daddy Freeze!! Criticisms of RCCG and Pastor Adeboye
Leadership has no age limit
Relationships Leadership has no age limit
Yoruba people settled in Ile-Ife thousands of years ago led by Oduduwa.
African Philosophy  Yoruba philosophy 