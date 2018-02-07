Home > Communities > Bloggers >

Pulse bloggers collect prizes worth N240k

Prize winners of the Pulse blogger end of year 2017 challenge collected their winning vouchers.

Dee Awata smiles broadly with her prized voucher. play

Jubilant winners of the end of year challenge 2017,smiled home after collecting the prize-winning vouchers.

Pulse Bloggers held an end of year 2017 challenge competition where two winners emerged to claim the prizes worth one hundred and twenty thousand Naira each.

The competition held between December 1st 2017 and January 7th 2018.

The two highest viewed articles for the period emerged as winners

The Prize, a complimentary vouchers for  2 couples to stay for 2 consecutive nights at the Luxurious Epe Resort & Spa in the luxury suite that comes with complimentary breakfast on both days. The winners can book any date to redeem their prize (subject to availability) before the 30th April 2018 when the offer expires.

THE WINNERS ARE:

Ogbeni Lagbaja

Ogbeni Lagbaja being congratulated by Pulse Music Associate Joey play

Destiny Awata

Destiny Awata collects her prize play

We encourage all our contributors to keep the articles coming as opportunities to win more of such fantastic prizes will take place throughout the year.

Luxurious getaway just outside lagos. play

If you wish to join the Bloggers community, drop us a line bloggers@pulse.ng

