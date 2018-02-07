Prize winners of the Pulse blogger end of year 2017 challenge collected their winning vouchers.

news

Jubilant winners of the end of year challenge 2017,smiled home after collecting the prize-winning vouchers.

Pulse Bloggers held an end of year 2017 challenge competition where two winners emerged to claim the prizes worth one hundred and twenty thousand Naira each.

The competition held between December 1st 2017 and January 7th 2018.

The two highest viewed articles for the period emerged as winners

The Prize, a complimentary vouchers for 2 couples to stay for 2 consecutive nights at the Luxurious Epe Resort & Spa in the luxury suite that comes with complimentary breakfast on both days. The winners can book any date to redeem their prize (subject to availability) before the 30th April 2018 when the offer expires.

THE WINNERS ARE:

Ogbeni Lagbaja

Destiny Awata

We encourage all our contributors to keep the articles coming as opportunities to win more of such fantastic prizes will take place throughout the year.

If you wish to join the Bloggers community, drop us a line bloggers@pulse.ng