Home > Communities > Bloggers >

Poetry - When music is made no more

Poetry When music is made no more

This poem looks at the lives of displaced people in Nigeria, and all around the world.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The plight of internally displaced people. play

The plight of internally displaced people.

(mntv.com.au)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Luxuries of Life

I can afford to bargain for an expensive guitar

A piano of my taste will just do

Relax at an Opera

In a superb tuxedo

A ticket

On the front row

In a private cinema, sounds fashionable

There is always something new on box office

Delighting the mind, soul and body

Read Also: At Night

The Camps

Chike and Usman

Who live beyond the horizon

Down the farthest creeks

Under the slums

Or far away, where no grass grows

Where ghetto is law

Where bullets make music

Where the grenades echo like in the war movies

Aid to Displaced People in Mogadishu Still Insufficient play

Aid to Displaced People in Mogadishu Still Insufficient

(Doctors Without Borders)

 

Making Music with Death

Read Also: Goodbye,Teacher Goodman

Drums are made from aluminum pots

Discarded at the camps

Strings for guitar

Made from bomb traps

Their lips,

The sides of their mouth

And their tongues jam in unity

Other kids would hear these sounds of music

They gather around

To take in this one moment of happiness

It could be their last

Before them

They make merry

Some would gladly recite the musical lines

The ones they could remember

When there was still school

Read Also: Living for tomorrow

Homeless play

Homeless

(К UN.ORG)

 

This is their Opera

Mama, Papa, Sister and Brother

Come and sit around

Forming a circle

Their spectators: their cinema

In the midst of a waiting happiness

They are lost in their own thoughts

Of wishes and wants

Old memories unlocked from their shells

Of good old memories

When it was…

Their ears, eyes and senses have been blocked

Too lost to hear the heavy footsteps

Of returning soldiers

And the air raids hovering

They sit at a place

At peace with their inner man

Laugh

Happy to die

And music will be made no more

Written by Oluoma Udemezue.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Oluoma Udemezue

Oluoma Udemezue is a Pulse Blogger Udemezue, Oluoma grew up in the Eastern part of Nigeria. Oluoma loves to read and write; she loves movies, oldies, and meeting new people. Oluoma believes that life is nothing without a little touch of romance, thriller and reality. Catch her on:udemezueoluoma@yahoo.com, Udemezue, Oluoma Judith on FB, IG@oluomaudemezue, and@Udemezueoluoma. Pulse bloggers keep you thoroughly entertained. The views expressed here are solely those of the author in his private capacity and do not in any way represent the views of Pulse as an organization.

Top 3

1 Dear Nigerian musicians,learn from Falz.Everyday is not for...bullet
2 Religious Commentary RCCG, Adeboye!! How big a problem is Daddy Freeze?bullet
3 Religion Antichrist: The papal theory…bullet

Related Articles

Social Commentary Daddy Freeze’s Underdevelopment!! Nigeria, RCCG and Malachi
Movie Review Feminist perspective to Alex
Food Recipe Beef strips potato skillet
Social Commentary Corrupt leaders or yahoo boys...Who is Nigeria's biggest enemy?
Short Story Goodbye, Teacher Goodman
Movie review 'White Boy Rick' brings life to a heart-wrenching history of a Detroit teenager
Relationships Business ethics
Relationship He loves me,he loves me not!
Poetry At night
Dear Nigerian musicians,learn from Falz.Everyday is not for breast,yansh and popping bottles.

Bloggers

Wizkid and Davido 30 billion concert
Music Industry If Davido and Wizkid were to retire now,which artiste(s) is capable of taking over from them?
Dammy Krane
Entertainment 5 Nigerian artistes who should consider quitting music
When the dark calls...
Poetry At night
True love then was beautiful without perch for the personal gains attached.
Relationship He loves me,he loves me not!