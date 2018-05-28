This poem takes a look at women and men who live and survive outside the shores of their motherland.
at night
in very bleak corners
the owl huts
the rabid dog barks
the swamps come alive
the church bells call on the faithful
hasty hands make hasty for the loot.
when the dark calls
hands will go snatching
hands and feet will go kicking
firearms will go kaboo!
in the heat of gang war.
all day long
the lights are turned down
the curtains keep the daylight out
you, Night, awaken her for business
the lingerie figure seductively, smiles and
the show glass comes alive.
At night
the head lambs dim to a show down and
the hand beckons
like a pack at war
they scramble
the struggle to survive
the struggle for freedom
the struggle for a decent meal
the struggle to send the hard currency.
At night clubs
the veil of shame is torn
hanging from a pole
clad in her own flesh
tireless, to make up for lost nights.
At night
far away home
Mama dutifully burns the incense
before St Michael
for the one God has given, Nkechinyere
who works tirelessly at a beauty shop
who foots the bill
who sends the hard currency.
Written by Oluoma Udemezue.