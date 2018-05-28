Home > Communities > Bloggers >

Poetry - At night

This poem takes a look at women and men who live and survive outside the shores of their motherland.

When the dark calls... play

When the dark calls...

(fotocommunity.com)
Dangers of the Night            

at night

in very bleak corners

the owl huts

the rabid dog barks

the swamps come alive

the church bells call on the faithful

hasty hands make hasty for the loot.

Late at night. play

Late at night.

(Flickr)

when the dark calls

hands will go snatching

hands and feet will go kicking

firearms will go kaboo!

in the heat of gang war.

Surviving the Night

all day long

the lights are turned down

the curtains keep the daylight out

you, Night, awaken her for business

the lingerie figure seductively, smiles and

the show glass comes alive.

hanging from a pole... play

hanging from a pole...

(shutterstock.com)

 

At night

the head lambs dim to a show down and

the hand beckons

like a pack at war

they scramble

the struggle to survive

the struggle for freedom

the struggle for a decent meal

the struggle to send the hard currency.

At night clubs

the veil of shame is torn

hanging from a pole

clad in her own flesh

tireless, to make up for lost nights.

Mama dutifully burns the incense... play

Mama dutifully burns the incense...

(www.oodegr.com)

 

A Mother’s Prayer

At night

far away home

Mama dutifully burns the incense

before St Michael

for the one God has given, Nkechinyere

who works tirelessly at a beauty shop

who foots the bill

who sends the hard currency.

Written by Oluoma Udemezue.

Author

Oluoma Udemezue

Oluoma Udemezue is a Pulse Blogger Udemezue, Oluoma grew up in the Eastern part of Nigeria. Oluoma loves to read and write; she loves movies, oldies, and meeting new people. Oluoma believes that life is nothing without a little touch of romance, thriller and reality. Catch her on:udemezueoluoma@yahoo.com, Udemezue, Oluoma Judith on FB, IG@oluomaudemezue, and@Udemezueoluoma. Pulse bloggers keep you thoroughly entertained. The views expressed here are solely those of the author in his private capacity and do not in any way represent the views of Pulse as an organization.

