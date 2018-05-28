This poem takes a look at women and men who live and survive outside the shores of their motherland.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Dangers of the Night

at night

in very bleak corners

the owl huts

the rabid dog barks

the swamps come alive

the church bells call on the faithful

hasty hands make hasty for the loot.

when the dark calls

hands will go snatching

hands and feet will go kicking

firearms will go kaboo!

in the heat of gang war.

Surviving the Night

all day long

the lights are turned down

the curtains keep the daylight out

you, Night, awaken her for business

the lingerie figure seductively, smiles and

the show glass comes alive.

At night

the head lambs dim to a show down and

the hand beckons

like a pack at war

they scramble

the struggle to survive

the struggle for freedom

the struggle for a decent meal

the struggle to send the hard currency.

At night clubs

the veil of shame is torn

hanging from a pole

clad in her own flesh

tireless, to make up for lost nights.

A Mother’s Prayer

At night

far away home

Mama dutifully burns the incense

before St Michael

for the one God has given, Nkechinyere

who works tirelessly at a beauty shop

who foots the bill

who sends the hard currency.

Written by Oluoma Udemezue.