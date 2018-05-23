Lillian shutdown the system, and picked her bag and left with nothing but her sister’s betrayal in mind.

news

She took the phone far away from her ears, looked at it for the very last time, and hit the red button.

Withdrawn

It was almost four in the morning when buses started clustering in their numbers; conductors loudly called on commuters --their muscles almost popped out of their necks. Early risers put their cars on Lagos road, rushing to beat the traffic jam of that day.

Aguda was one of the areas where residents live with major roads stationed close to their bedposts; conductors screamed close to their windows; fuel stations opened as early as possible; markets; churches and mosques called for worshipers very early in the morning. Banks and businesses drew thousands of people to the area, and at night, the night clubs and restaurants saw to good-timers after the day’s stress was spent.

The noise and energy to be exerted on the day woke her up each morning on Adetola road. It reminded Lillian of her days with Tayo: both worked for banks; they left the house as early as possible and came back very late at night. She lived a life that was well spent more in an office and less with their kids and her quiet family.

Lilian dragged her featherweight off the bed; she went and stood close to the window: a habit; she stared while people went about their daily business like ants preparing for combat. Oftentimes, she felt pity for the mothers who rushed off in their cars, dragged or backed their child, or have a heavy tray balanced on their heads.

During heavy traffic jam, people cursed at the top of their voice, those who were afraid to lose their jobs jumped on a bike that understands the importance of their task. One thing was losing a job in Lagos, coupled with the state of economy, and another was spending the little in the bank. Lillian remembered her troubled state, and she gave a heavy sigh that was burdened with a million wishes.

The rays from early morning sun crept in through the windows; it burned one part of her face, and it felt like Tayo’s pains: the one that lingered but never healed.

She left the busy streets of Aguda behind her, and walked into the adjoining room; she wanted to make sure the room was in order before she left for the court that morning. The blue bed sheet and the ash walls calmed her spirit. She expected her son after court. It was her turn to have him over; it had been a painful battle for custody with his father, her ex-husband: she might lose their son to him.

The lawyer already assured her that it was a lost battle, and Tayo made it clear that he was ready to ruin her life if she didn’t back-off. The only thing that kept her going was love for her son. Tayo left her with nothing: her job and everything they worked hard to achieve: the houses, cars, money and good reputation.

Sometimes, she felt stupid for walking away; but the image of her husband making love to her elder sister haunted her. Tayo dated her colleagues. She left with the last drop of self-worth that was left in her.

Lillian busily typed the remaining chapters of a new romance when the phone rang. People felt good after reading her, but she was close to her wits-end. In order to keep sane, after her resignation, she dusted-off her old manuscripts, and sent them to publishers. She took hold of her writing skills once again, and started up blogging and writing for magazines. She was surprised when a familiar voice called her name:

“Lilly”

It was as though a bucket of cold water was poured on her. She lost her voice all of a sudden. Her sister’s voice came again:

“Lilly, are you there? Can you hear me?”

Her voice was trapped deep down her lungs.

Waking to a New Dawn

People came into the court in their numbers: some were mostly Tayo’s friends or colleagues, some used to be their family friends, but couldn’t look her in the eye anymore. Lillian got there on time to see them cluster at his back. After some minutes, her elder sister walked in with their son, and walked straight to seat by her husband, Lillian’s ex-husband. When her son saw her, he shouted:

“Mummy!”

Lillian wept, but her tears were drowned by:

“All rise!”

After some hours of argument, everyone waited patiently and quietly for the judge to make his final decision. They had all been at it for two years: fighting for Taiwo while his sister stayed cold, lonely and buried in the cemetery, ten years counting. When the judge was done, he cleared his throat, looked at everyone and said:

“May the parties be on their feet please?”

Lillian and her lawyer stood likewise her husband. The judge looked at them, once again, and started:

“We have dragged this for a while and I must confess, this has been a thing of sorrow. We started with two children, but along the line, one was lost. It is not right for a child to be without parents or guardian, so also, it isn’t right to deny a child the love of either a mother or father. I have looked at all the evidence before me, and I have decided to give Taiwo’s mother custody over him.”

The court nearly tore into two. Lillian covered her mouth with her hands while in tears; Tayo nearly jumped at her from where he stood.

“Order!”

Silence was restored and the judge continued, while Lillian’s lawyer quietly pushed his laptop before her.

“But with a condition! In six months, I expect her to provide a bank statement with a steady income that would be stipulated by me but if not met, the child stays with his father.”

“All rise!”

The court at that moment threw up while Lillian busily read the mail on the screen. She had been offered a contract by one of the best publishing firms in the world, but before she could finish up; her son hugged her.

“Mummy! I missed you!”

She could not stop the tears from coming, because she knew he would be in her custody, forever.

Written by Oluoma Udemezue.