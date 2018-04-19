Why you should add lemon in every food

news

Lemon is known for its therapeutic property and helps strengthen your immune system, cleanse your stomach and acts as a blood purifier.

The health benefits of lemon range from treatment of indigestion and internal bleeding to respiratory disorders and high blood pressure. This fruit should be an important staple in all homes.

As a refreshing drink, lemonade helps you stay calm and cool.

Health Benefits Of Lemon

1. Treats Indigestion

Lemon juice helps cure problems related to indigestion and constipation. Lemon acts as a blood purifier and a cleansing agent.

Recipe: Add a few drops of lemon to your dish and it will aid in digestion.

2. Treats Fever

Lemon juice can treat a person who is suffering from a cold, flu or fever. The extract helps break fevers by increasing perspiration.

3. Weight Loss

If a person drinks lemon juice mixed with lukewarm water and honey, it can help reduce body weight.

4. Soothes Respiratory Disorders

Lemon juice assists in relieving respiratory problems and breathing problems, such as its ability to soothe a person suffering from an asthma attack.

Being a rich source of vitamin C, it helps in dealing with more long-term respiratory disorders as well.

5. Controls Blood Pressure

Due to its potassium content, drinking lemon juice is helpful for people suffering from heart problems. It controls high blood pressure, dizziness, and nausea as it provides a calming sensation to both, the mind and body. It is commonly employed to reduce mental stress and depression.