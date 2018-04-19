Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

Why you should add lemon in every food

Dieting Why you should add lemon in every food

The health benefits of lemon range from treatment of indigestion and internal bleeding to respiratory disorders and high blood pressure.

  • Published:
Why you should add lemon in every food play

Why you should add lemon in every food

(Domy vn)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Lemon is known for its therapeutic property and helps strengthen your immune system, cleanse your stomach and acts as a blood purifier.

The health benefits of lemon range from treatment of indigestion and internal bleeding to respiratory disorders and high blood pressure. This fruit should be an important staple in all homes.

3. Whiskey Sour. Up in the ranks from number 5 last year, the Whiskey Sour was in the top 10 at nearly 60% of the bars polled. It's make with bourbon, lemon juice, a teaspoon of sugar, and an optional egg white. play

3. Whiskey Sour. Up in the ranks from number 5 last year, the Whiskey Sour was in the top 10 at nearly 60% of the bars polled. It's make with bourbon, lemon juice, a teaspoon of sugar, and an optional egg white.

(Brent Hofacker)

ALSO READ: How to make Nigerian aphrodisiac drink

As a refreshing drink, lemonade helps you stay calm and cool.

Health Benefits Of Lemon

1. Treats Indigestion

Lemon juice helps cure problems related to indigestion and constipation. Lemon acts as a blood purifier and a cleansing agent.

Recipe: Add a few drops of lemon to your dish and it will aid in digestion.

2. Treats Fever

Lemon juice can treat a person who is suffering from a cold, flu or fever. The extract helps break fevers by increasing perspiration.

3. Weight Loss

If a person drinks lemon juice mixed with lukewarm water and honey, it can help reduce body weight.

Lemon play

Lemon

(Self healing institute)

ALSO READ: 5 diseases you never knew African Velvet Tamarind (Awin) could treat

4. Soothes Respiratory Disorders

Lemon juice assists in relieving respiratory problems and breathing problems, such as its ability to soothe a person suffering from an asthma attack.

Being a rich source of vitamin C, it helps in dealing with more long-term respiratory disorders as well.

5. Controls Blood Pressure

Due to its potassium content, drinking lemon juice is helpful for people suffering from heart problems. It controls high blood pressure, dizziness, and nausea as it provides a calming sensation to both, the mind and body. It is commonly employed to reduce mental stress and depression.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer, lover of life, food, travelling, cuddles and Ice-cream. Follow me on Instagram:@thatgaltolani Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Pulse List Health benefits of Garribullet
2 Health & Food 5 diseases you never knew African Velvet Tamarind (Awin)...bullet
3 Okpa Try this meal from Nigeria's South Eastbullet

Related Articles

Healthy Food Amazing health benefits of potatoes
Food & Health Health benefits of Melon (Egusi)
DIY How to make Nigerian aphrodisiac drink
Health & Food These are the best food for your skin
DIY Turn your corn into fufu with this recipe
Pulse List How to make Nigerian smoked fish
Healthy Living Health benefits of Iru
Pulse List Health benefits of Garri
DIY Tigernut milk (Kunnu Aya)
Oatmeal Fufu Enjoy this weight loss meal made from oat

Travel, Arts & Culture

Ofada rice and beef sauce
Recipe Ofada rice and beef sauce
These are the best food for your skin
Health & Food These are the best food for your skin
5 most dangerous borders in the world
World News 5 most dangerous borders in the world
Check out the longest bridges in the world
World Check out the longest bridges in the world