Why you should add lemon in every food

The health benefits of lemon range from treatment of indigestion and internal bleeding to respiratory disorders and high blood pressure.
The health benefits of lemon range from treatment of indigestion and internal bleeding to respiratory disorders and high blood pressure. This fruit should be an important staple in all homes.
ALSO READ: How to make Nigerian aphrodisiac drink
As a refreshing drink, lemonade helps you stay calm and cool.
Lemon juice helps cure problems related to indigestion and constipation. Lemon acts as a blood purifier and a cleansing agent.
Recipe: Add a few drops of lemon to your dish and it will aid in digestion.
Lemon juice can treat a person who is suffering from a cold, flu or fever. The extract helps break fevers by increasing perspiration.
If a person drinks lemon juice mixed with lukewarm water and honey, it can help reduce body weight.
ALSO READ: 5 diseases you never knew African Velvet Tamarind (Awin) could treat
Lemon juice assists in relieving respiratory problems and breathing problems, such as its ability to soothe a person suffering from an asthma attack.
Being a rich source of vitamin C, it helps in dealing with more long-term respiratory disorders as well.
Due to its potassium content, drinking lemon juice is helpful for people suffering from heart problems. It controls high blood pressure, dizziness, and nausea as it provides a calming sensation to both, the mind and body. It is commonly employed to reduce mental stress and depression.