She rolls them in her palm, and I groan. Fuck; I may come vanilla style if she keeps on kneading them like that.

I jerk as her mouth closes around my cock and she starts to suck me off. My breaths quicken and the pressure building in my cock is making me want to be inside her pussy.

Her finger trails down my taint, and I’m so fucking horny, I grab the back of her head and push myself deeper down her throat.

I don’t meet many women who can take all of me, but Anika is damn near close. I start to pant…just like a fucking dog.

And then I feel her hand rove over my cock, balls, and down below, leaving a trail of tingly lube in its wake.

She teases my ass, and I start to tell her ‘no’; I’m not an assplay guy, not with my ass, anyway. The next heartbeat, she’s trying to push in.

I tense against her, lift my hips a little. “Anika, no." I couldn't explain the sensation coursing through me.

“Please.” I grit my teeth. I can’t do this. Not even for her. Except she keeps going.

She wiggles her small fingertip inside, and a shudder rips through me. Breathe, I tell myself.

I sure as fuck never have done thus before. The next breath, and I know I can’t.

“Fuck.” She sinks her finger in, and the muscles in my lower belly start to tremble. “anika” “Hold on,” she whispers.

She leans down and takes my cock back in her mouth, but I can’t let her keep it there.

I shift my hips, I shove my palm against her forehead; I don’t know how the fuck this happened, but I—“OH FUCK! FUCK!”

I wrap my hand around her head and sink my fingertips into her scalp as my ass lifts off the bed. “Oh fuck, oh fuckkkkkkk!”Her…finger…“Shit!”

She sucks my cock deeper into her throat, and I see fucking stars. Her finger straightens out again, and the tip of it“FUCK! FUCK!—fuck me.”I think I feel her throat shake with laughter, but there’s no way to know for sure.

All my senses,all five plus that extra fucking one, the madness or whatever the fuck are focused on her little fucking finger.

“What’s it…” What’s it DOING? I gasp as she brushes something deep down in my ass that feels…fucking incredible.

All I can hear is my own panting as she pushes further into me, and pleasure, so intense it almost feels like pain, makes my dick and balls hard as a fucking rock.

I’m panting, groaning. “ Oh fuck. Anika.” I clutch her head with both my hands. “It…” feels so good.“ Oh God.

Her finger in my ass,I fucking hate it. But what she’s doing… Panting. Whatever the fuck she’s…Jesus… I don’t fucking know but She brushes a little harder against it and I swear to God, my body lights up like a fucking star.

“FUCK!”

The fucking pleasure keeps on…shooting through me. I grind into the bed.

I push against her, unable to believe this feels this way. I thrust my dick into her throat and…explode…in a tidal wave of violence.

Fucking. Bliss. Sometime when my brain turns ‘on’ again, I lift my eyes open.

Anika perched in front of me, wearing nothing but the teddy, sitting with her hands on her knees.

Her mouth tucks up into a little smile. I smile back at her, and then I feel her settle beside me; a second later, she starts to stroke my arm.

"You screamed like a woman, John. We are even now." she lilted.

"Yes baby." I winked.

She's my raw desire.

Written by Adedamola Yusuf