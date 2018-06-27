news

The Android Operating system has grown at such a rate that 7 out of 10 person’s use an Android phone.

It seems Google’s master-plan is actually working. Now I know if you aren’t the Tech kind of person there’s still a chance you’ve heard Android is named alphabetically after desserts.

Android Versions

Android 1.6. Donut.

Android 2.1. Eclair.

Android 2.2. Froyo.

Android 2.3. Gingerbread.

Android 3.0. Honeycomb.

Android 4.0. Ice Cream Sandwich.

Android 4.1. Jelly Bean.

Android 4.4. KitKat.

Android 5.0 Lollipop

Android 6.0 Marshmallow

Android 7.0 Nougat

Android 8.0 Oreo

Android 9.0 – That hasn’t been named yet but I’m guessing It’s Peppermint

Read Also: 4 things bloggers should know about working with brands

Now you’ve looked at the list there’s no Android Go and there’s no Android One, it looks confusing but you shouldn’t get confused. Android One and Android Go are variants not versions of the Android OS and in this post I’ll be explaining these variants and when you should go for each one.

Android Go

I’m starting with this because it’s the most recent variant of Android. Android Go is basically a stripped down version of the mainstream Android OS; you can call it a lightweight version of the Android OS. It comes with light weight apps and has a data saving feature that effectively reduces data usage all around the phone to make sure the device runs smoothly.

Android Go is targeted at devices with 1GB RAM or lesser. The initial devices that ran on 1 GB RAM and lower on the normal Android OS struggled to keep up and sometimes kept freezing constantly so Google came up with a solution to deal with it by developing Android Go.

Phones running on Android Go get constant updates from Google and If you have a low budget but wish to keep up with the latest updates in the Android world then Go is definitely your choice.

Android One

One of the annoying things smartphone manufacturers usually do in most phones is to pre install bloatware; apps that aren’t needed. These apps take up the space in the device without adding any value to it. Android One takes all of that away by giving you a clean stock android experience.

Android One Phones are also supported by Google and get updates periodically for a period of two years and I believe most people don’t use phones that long, I don’t use phones for more than 6 months personally. If you’re looking for a phone that has no bloatware but has at least 2 GB RAM, then an Android One Smartphone is your best bet.

Read Also: Struggling in a society that is gradually supporting Yahoo boys

Android OS

Depending on the manufacturer, the regular android OS will come with 3 party pre-installed apps, a customized UI – XUI for Infinix, MIUI for Xiaomi, HiOS for Tecno and lots of other amazing UI’s.

This offers everything Android has to offer with no limitations. If you love customizations and don’t really like a clean stock Android experience, there are millions of mobile phones running on this to choose from.

Most Flagship devices run on this, so if you are looking to get a tweaked UI with all of what Android has to Offer then go with the regular android OS

Written by Michael Ajah

I’m focused on making our society a better place by using technology to improve the society around me. Follow @NaijaTechGuy on Twitter and Instagram. I run www.naijatechguy.com